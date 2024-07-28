Matches (20)
Lancashire vs Kent, Group A at Blackpool, One-Day Cup, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Group A, Blackpool, July 28, 2024, One-Day Cup
Lancashire FlagLancashire
Kent FlagKent
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Stanley Park, Blackpool
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days28 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WORCS110023.813
HANTS110021.420
DURH110021.140
SOM110020.466
DERBS110020.149
KENT10100-0.466
NHNTS20200-0.790
LANCS10100-1.140
MIDDX10100-3.813
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS220042.342
GLAM110020.818
YORKS110020.758
NOTTS211020.497
LEICS21102-2.777
ESSEX10100-0.401
SUR10100-0.758
GLOUC10100-0.818
SUSS10100-0.888
