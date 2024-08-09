Matches (16)
Somerset vs Worcs, Group A at Taunton, One-Day Cup, Aug 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group A, Taunton, August 09, 2024, One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Somerset
L
W
W
L
W
Worcs
W
W
W
L
W
Match details
|The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|09 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup News
Ajeet Singh Dale drives Gloucestershire win with career-best haul
His 4 for 15 in nine overs helps restrict Sussex to 132 for 9 in match reduced by rain to 41 overs-a-side
Jake Libby fifty inspires Rapids victory
Rob Jones half-century was also pivotal to Worcestershire success against Kent
Somerset maintain knockout push with clinical win at Northants
Archie Vaughan - son of Michael - takes first senior wicket before Andy Umeed leads cruise home
Dom Kelly five-for leads Hampshire to crushing win
England Under-19 quick takes a hat-trick after Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins set up big Hants total
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|SOM
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.066
|DERBS
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.813
|WORCS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.890
|HANTS
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.601
|MIDDX
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|-0.553
|DURH
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|-0.799
|KENT
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|-0.307
|NHNTS
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-0.343
|LANCS
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-1.362