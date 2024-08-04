Matches (20)
SL vs IND (1)
Men's Hundred (3)
Women's Hundred (3)
Canada T20 (4)
TNPL (1)
WI vs SA (1)
One-Day Cup (6)
ZIM vs SA [Emerging] (1)

Surrey vs Notts, Group B at Guildford, One-Day Cup, Aug 04 2024

Group B, Guildford, August 04, 2024, One-Day Cup
Surrey FlagSurrey
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Woodbridge Road, Guildford
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
Match days04 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WORCS330062.097
SOM431060.932
DERBS431060.921
HANTS321040.306
KENT321040.216
DURH42204-0.799
MIDDX31202-1.485
NHNTS40400-0.516
LANCS40400-1.394
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
GLAM440081.412
WARKS440081.221
NOTTS422040.529
GLOUC42204-0.093
YORKS42204-0.246
LEICS32104-1.459
ESSEX312020.205
SUSS40400-0.633
SUR40400-1.598
Full Table