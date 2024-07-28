Matches (20)
MLC (1)
ENG v WI (1)
IRE vs ZIM (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
Women's Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Canada T20 (4)
Women's Hundred (2)
One-Day Cup (5)
SL vs IND (1)
Sussex vs Warwickshire, Group B at Brighton, One-Day Cup, Jul 28 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Group B, Hove, July 28, 2024, One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sussex
L
L
L
L
L
Warwickshire
L
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 01:24
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Innings 10.00-13.30, Interval 13.30-14.00, Second Session 14.00-17.30
|Match days
|28 July 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup
Group A
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|WORCS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3.813
|HANTS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.420
|DURH
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1.140
|SOM
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.466
|DERBS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.149
|KENT
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.466
|NHNTS
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.790
|LANCS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1.140
|MIDDX
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3.813