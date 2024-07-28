Matches (18)
Group B, Hove, July 28, 2024, One-Day Cup
Sussex FlagSussex
173
Warwickshire FlagWarwickshire
(44.1/50 ov, T:174) 174/9

Warwickshire won by 1 wicket (with 35 balls remaining)

Report

Booth, Rhodes lay groundwork as Warwickshire squeeze home by one wicket

Sussex stumble to 173 all out before Group B leaders make meal of chase

ECB Reporters Network
28-Jul-2024 • 60 mins ago
Will Rhodes of Warwickshire scores more runs during the Royal London One Day Cup match between Warwickshire and Sussex Sharks at Edgbaston on August 12, 2022 in Birmingham, England.

Will Rhodes top-scored as Warwickshire won a nailbiter  •  Getty Images

Warwickshire 174 for 9 (Rhodes 60, Hudson-Prentice 3-34, Crocombe 3-38) beat Sussex 173 (Haines 38, Booth 3-16) by one wicket
Warwickshire Bears continued their fine start to the Metro Bank One-Day Cup competition when they made it three wins out of three in five days - and all away from home, with the Test match taking place at Edgbaston.
But they made hard work of this victory, scraping home by one wicket after looking clear favourites, having dismissed Sussex for an under-par 173. They slumped to 76 for 5 to put the match in the balance. And then, with the job done once more, they lost three wickets with the score on 149 to set up a nail-biting finale, before last man Oliver Hannon-Dalby edged Jack Carson for two to win the game.
Sussex won just one match in this competition last season and their chances of progressing from Group B already look doubtful after defeats in their opening two games. But they fought to the end in this one.
Warwickshire were runaway favourites after dismissing Sussex in just 35 overs. But Sussex broke through in the third over, when Rob Yates skied Ari Karvelas to backwaed square leg.
It was 13 for 2 in the sixth when Ed Barnard edged Henry Crocombe to the keeper and 27 for 3 when Hamza Shaikh, who had survived a confident appeal for caught behind on 1, added just a single before lifting the same bowler to mid-on.
Once again the bowlers were on top. Former Sussex player Michael Burgess was lbw to Fynn Hudson-Prentice for 11 and when Karvelas yorked Chris Benjamin for 12 the Bears were struggling, five down after 19 overs.
But then a partnership of 73 in 16 overs between Will Rhodes and Kai Smith put Warwickshire in charge once more. Rhodes, on the day after he announced he would be departing Warwickshire, showed the Bears what they will be missing with an obdurate 60 from 102 deliveries. And Smith took the attack to the bowlers a run-a-ball 44.
But then Smith mishit to mid-off and Hudson-Prentice produced a double-wicket maiden next over, dismissing Rhodes and Michael Booth. When Tazeem Ali was ninth out at 168 they still needed six runs, but Jake Lintott and Hannon-Dalby held firm to see their side over the line.
Warwickshire decided to bowl first but captain Barnard must have reflected on his choice after Sussex openers Tom Clark and Tom Haines put on 70 in the first 10-over powerplay. But Sussex then lost all ten wickets for 72 runs in 25 overs.
Neither Clark (32) nor Haines (38) was able to build on a promising beginning, both falling lbw to Booth, who generated some nippy pace bowling up the hill from the Sea End. Returning to the Warwickshire team - along with Yates - Booth was the quickest and most threatening of the Warwickshire bowlers. He dismissed Clark with the last ball of his first over, Haines with the second ball of his third. And when Oli Carter ran himself for 11 the match had changed shape.
There would be no substantial recovery. Hudson-Prentice, Danial Ibrahim and John Simpson all failed to make double-figures, although the very promising Henry Rogers scored an unbeaten 25 as he attempted to shepherd the tail.
Michael BoothWill RhodesWarwickshireSussexSussex vs WarwickshireOne-Day Cup

Warwickshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
RM Yates
caught25
EG Barnard
caught1019
WMH Rhodes
lbw60102
Hamza Shaikh
caught29
MGK Burgess
lbw1115
CG Benjamin
bowled1213
K Smith
caught4444
JB Lintott
not out1128
MG Booth
lbw02
TC Ali
caught1226
OJ Hannon-Dalby
not out22
Extras(lb 6, w 2)
Total174(9 wkts; 44.1 ovs)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WORCS220042.816
HANTS220040.930
DERBS220040.477
SOM211020.002
KENT21102-0.152
DURH21102-0.360
LANCS20200-0.620
NHNTS20200-0.790
MIDDX20200-2.378
Group B
TEAMMWLDPTNRR
WARKS330061.541
GLAM220042.963
NOTTS321040.962
ESSEX211020.464
YORKS21102-0.699
LEICS21102-2.777
SUSS20200-0.665
GLOUC20200-1.084
SUR20200-3.444
Full Table