Gloucs vs Derbyshire, Group A at Cheltenham, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Group A, Cheltenham, August 05, 2025, One-Day Cup
Gloucestershire FlagGloucestershire
341/8
Derbyshire FlagDerbyshire
(45.5/50 ov, T:342) 282

Gloucs won by 59 runs

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Gloucestershire 341/8(50 overs)
Oliver Price
103 (115)
Nick Potts
3/72 (8)
James Bracey
83 (66)
Ben Aitchison
2/88 (10)
Derbyshire 282/10(45.5 overs)
Brooke Guest
86 (88)
Zaman Akhter
4/47 (10)
Matthew Montgomery
42 (39)
Matt Taylor
2/47 (9)
View full scorecard
Match details
College Ground, Cheltenham
TossDerbyshire, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Match days05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
List A debut
Amrit Basra
Amrit Basra
Joe Hawkins
Joe Hawkins
Rory Haydon
Rory Haydon
Tommy Boorman
Tommy Boorman
Umpires
England
James Tredwell
England
Mike Burns
Match Referee
England
Dean Cosker
PointsGloucestershire 4, Derbyshire 0
Derbyshire Innings
Player NameRB
HRC Came
caught1318
CP Jewell
caught3532
M Montgomery
bowled4239
BD Guest
caught8688
MK Andersson
caught1217
AS Basra
bowled4031
RA Whiteley
caught37
JWA Hawkins
lbw97
BW Aitchison
caught1916
N Potts
not out68
ROL Haydon
caught1212
Extras(b 1, w 4)
Total282(10 wkts; 45.5 ovs)
One-Day Cup

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
HAM110041.440
GLO110041.180
NOT110041.109
ESS10100-1.109
DER10100-1.180
GLA10100-1.440
LEI------
SUR------
WOR------
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
YOR110041.524
DUR110041.020
SUS10100-1.020
WAR10100-1.524
KEN------
LAN------
MID------
NOR------
SOM------
Full Table