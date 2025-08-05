Matches (14)
Gloucs vs Derbyshire, Group A at Cheltenham, One-Day Cup, Aug 05 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Group A, Cheltenham, August 05, 2025, One-Day Cup
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Gloucestershire • 341/8(50 overs)
103 (115)
3/72 (8)
83 (66)
2/88 (10)
Derbyshire • 282/10(45.5 overs)
86 (88)
4/47 (10)
42 (39)
2/47 (9)
Match details
|College Ground, Cheltenham
|Toss
|Derbyshire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|05 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|List A debut
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Gloucestershire 4, Derbyshire 0
Derbyshire Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|13
|18
|caught
|35
|32
|bowled
|42
|39
|caught
|86
|88
|caught
|12
|17
|bowled
|40
|31
|caught
|3
|7
|lbw
|9
|7
|caught
|19
|16
|not out
|6
|8
|caught
|12
|12
|Extras
|(b 1, w 4)
|Total
|282(10 wkts; 45.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>