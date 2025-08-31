Matches (11)
Worcs vs Somerset, Semi-Final at Worcester, One-Day Cup, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Semi-Final, Worcester, August 31, 2025, One-Day Cup
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Worcestershire • 275/9(50 overs)
78 (82)
4/52 (10)
45 (52)
2/28 (10)
Somerset • 141/10(29.2 overs)
47 (55)
4/36 (7)
23 (32)
3/16 (2.2)
Match details
|County Ground, New Road, Worcester
|Toss
|Somerset, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Series result
|Worcestershire advanced
|Match days
|31 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Somerset Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|9
|14
|caught
|23
|32
|caught
|10
|8
|caught
|47
|55
|caught
|0
|6
|caught
|6
|11
|caught
|5
|18
|caught
|14
|15
|caught
|4
|6
|stumped
|13
|12
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(nb 2, w 8)
|Total
|141(10 wkts; 29.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>