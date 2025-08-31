Matches (11)
Worcs vs Somerset, Semi-Final at Worcester, One-Day Cup, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Semi-Final, Worcester, August 31, 2025, One-Day Cup
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
275/9
Somerset FlagSomerset
(29.2/38 ov, T:273) 141

Worcs won by 131 runs (D/L method)

Match centre 
Scorecard summary
Worcestershire 275/9(50 overs)
Daniel Lategan
78 (82)
Ben Green
4/52 (10)
Brett D'Oliveira
45 (52)
Jack Leach
2/28 (10)
Somerset 141/10(29.2 overs)
James Rew
47 (55)
Khurram Shahzad
4/36 (7)
Archie Vaughan
23 (32)
Ethan Brookes
3/16 (2.2)
View full scorecard
Match details
County Ground, New Road, Worcester
TossSomerset, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Series resultWorcestershire advanced
Match days31 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
England
James Tredwell
England
Mark Newell
Reserve Umpire
England
Anthony Harris
Match Referee
England
Wayne Noon
Somerset Innings
Player NameRB
TA Lammonby
caught914
AM Vaughan
caught2332
LP Goldsworthy
caught108
JEK Rew
caught4755
THS Rew
caught06
JF Thomas
caught611
FJ Hill
caught518
BGF Green
caught1415
KL Aldridge
caught46
MJ Leach
stumped1312
JT Ball
not out00
Extras(nb 2, w 8)
Total141(10 wkts; 29.2 ovs)
<1 / 2>

One-Day Cup

Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
WOR8610260.452
HAM8620240.704
GLO8620240.330
ESS8530201.352
NOT834014-0.582
SUR835012-1.915
LEI8250100.244
DER81508-0.113
GLA81606-0.947
Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
YOR8710281.907
SOM8620240.462
MID8620240.143
WAR8530200.197
SUS844016-0.313
DUR835012-0.753
KEN82608-0.603
LAN81606-0.334
NOR81606-0.858
Full Table