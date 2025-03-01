Matches (11)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
President's Trophy (4)
Ford Trophy (1)
ZIM vs CAN (1)

South Aust vs Victoria, Final at Adelaide, Australia 1-Day, Mar 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Adelaide, March 01, 2025, One-Day Cup (Australia)
South Australia FlagSouth Australia
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
3:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match days1 March 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Behrendorff ends 16-year WA career with state retirement

The left-arm quick will continue playing T20 having recently signed a three-year deal with Melbourne Renegades

Owen hammers 149 off 69 balls as Tasmania win high-scoring thriller

South Australia were already assured of a spot in the final and clinched hosting rights as the game was ongoing

Kellaway's maiden one-day hundred leads Victoria into final

Peter Handscomb struck 92 off 52 balls to more than make up for an earlier dropped catch as NSW's tournament came to an end

Queensland crash out of One-Day Cup to youthful WA

Bryce Jackson claimed four wickets as the home side collapsed when they had a chance of reaching the final

Jewell ton, Owen cameo take Tasmania past Victoria

Victoria have dropped to fourth on the table with only one round remaining while Tasmania are in fifth place

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
SOA7420210.250
VIC743018-0.162
NSW7330160.099
QLD7330150.244
TAS7330150.134
WA72509-0.481
Full Table