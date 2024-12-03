Matches (15)
RESULT
14th Match (D/N), Hobart, December 03, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Queensland FlagQueensland
319/6
Tasmania FlagTasmania
(44.2/46 ov, T:338) 281

Queensland won by 56 runs

Player Of The Match
122 (99)
matt-renshaw
Renshaw's stylish century sets up Queensland victory

He added 154 with Jack Clayton in a commanding partnership and an adjusted chase proved out of reach

AAP
03-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
Matt Renshaw flayed a century, Tasmania vs Queensland, One-Day Cup, Hobart, December 3, 2024

Matt Renshaw flayed a century  •  Getty Images

Queensland 319 for 6 (Renshaw 122, Clayton 72, Kuhnemann 3-49) beat Tasmania 281 (Wade 68, Weatherald 55, Swepson 4-40) by 56 runs (DLS method)
Matt Renshaw let loose with a masterclass century to lift Queensland to a 56-run One-Day Cup win over Tasmania.
The 28-year-old's player-of-the-match knock of 122 off 99 deliveries in Hobart, while batting at No. 4, was his fourth ton in domestic one-day cricket and another example of what he can achieve when the shackles are off.
Rain came after 46.3 overs in Queensland's 319 for 6 and Tasmania, chasing a revised 338 to win in 46 overs, replied with 281 all out.
Queensland skipper Mitchell Swepson chimed in with his well-flighted legspinners despite aggressive knocks from Jake Weatherald and Matthew Wade.
Renshaw told AAP after his recent Sheffield Shield century against the same opponents the secret to his success was all about "intent". He showed plenty of intent, and what a wonderful white-ball cricketer he can be, in another reminder to Australian selectors of his talents.
Renshaw and fellow left-hander Jack Clayton added 154 for the fourth wicket to set up the win.
A smashing flick over the mid-on fence by Renshaw off medium pacer Bradley Hope was followed by a classic cover drive to the boundary to bring up his half-century.
Jimmy Peirson and debutant Angus Lovell gave Queensland early impetus. Tasmania spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was far and away the best bowler for the hosts. He was also magnificent in the field with several diving stops saving certain boundaries.
Swepson bowled one of his best spells for Queensland with his flight, variation and all-round guile on show to have the hosts in dire straits at 207 for 8.
The interest at that point was whether Queensland could keep Tasmania to less than 271 and secure a bonus point. Kuhnemann and Tom Rogers in a 67-run ninth-wicket stand denied Queensland the privilege.
