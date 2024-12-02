Matches (35)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
U19 Asia Cup (4)
WBBL (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SMAT (18)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
Tasmania vs Queensland, 14th Match at Hobart, Australia 1-Day, Dec 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
14th Match, Hobart, December 03, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
What will be the toss result?
TAS Win & Bat
QLD Win & Bat
TAS Win & Bowl
QLD Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Tasmania
W
L
L
NR
W
Queensland
L
NR
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 11:20
Match details
|Bellerive Oval, Hobart
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|3 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News
Neser hamstrung as Test back-up but Richardson comeback gains speed
Neser looks set to be unavailable until after the Brisbane Test but Richardson is closing in on a Sheffield Shield return
Murphy, O'Neill dismantle Western Australia to end title hopes
The defending champions came up well short in a rain-reduced match at the MCG to continue a poor one-day season
Carey and Scott shine in South Australia's rout of New South Wales
Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey and allrounder Liam Scott have helped South Australia beat NSW by six wickets in their one-day clash at the Adelaide Oval
Harvey, Drew tons, Johnson haul spark SA to bonus point win over Victoria
Peter Handscomb struck a century but the total was comfortably hauled in by the home side