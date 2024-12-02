Matches (35)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
U19 Asia Cup (4)
WBBL (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SMAT (18)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)

Tasmania vs Queensland, 14th Match at Hobart, Australia 1-Day, Dec 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match, Hobart, December 03, 2024, One-Day Cup (Australia)
Tasmania FlagTasmania
Queensland FlagQueensland
Today
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Series
Season2024/25
Match days3 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
One-Day Cup (AUS) News

Neser hamstrung as Test back-up but Richardson comeback gains speed

Neser looks set to be unavailable until after the Brisbane Test but Richardson is closing in on a Sheffield Shield return

Murphy, O'Neill dismantle Western Australia to end title hopes

The defending champions came up well short in a rain-reduced match at the MCG to continue a poor one-day season

Carey and Scott shine in South Australia's rout of New South Wales

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey and allrounder Liam Scott have helped South Australia beat NSW by six wickets in their one-day clash at the Adelaide Oval

Harvey, Drew tons, Johnson haul spark SA to bonus point win over Victoria

Peter Handscomb struck a century but the total was comfortably hauled in by the home side

Smith finds form, Cummins returns, Hazlewood ill, as NSW hammer Victoria

Smith struck 56 while Cummins made a successful return from a lay-off but Josh Hazlewood did not play due to illness

One-Day Cup (Australia)

TeamMWLDPTNRR
SOA5310160.172
VIC532013-0.320
NSW4210110.620
TAS311070.738
QLD412070.619
WA51404-1.053
Full Table