Renshaw hundred propels him towards Test contention

The 27-year-old outperformed other contenders for the soon-to-be vacant opener's job, in the tour game against Pakistan

Prime Minister's XI 367 for 4 (Renshaw 136*, Bancroft 53) trail Pakistan 391 for 9 dec by 24 runs

Matt Renshaw bolstered his chances of a Test recall with a controlled century in the tour game against Pakistan, adding more intrigue to the question of who replaces David Warner when he retires. The 27-year-old outperformed other contenders for the soon-to-be vacant Australia Test opener's job with an unbeaten 136.

The Prime Minister's XI, reached 367 for 4 in their first innings at stumps on days three at Manuka Oval, still 24 runs behind the tourists with the final day's play almost certain to bring a draw.

But Renshaw sealed honours in the so-called "bat-off" in this match among the leading Warner replacements, with openers Cameron Bancroft (53) and Marcus Harris (49) and allrounder Cameron Green (46) not making the most of their starts.

Renshaw, who has played 14 Tests, adds Friday's century to 348 Sheffield Shield runs this season at an average of 32, while Warner has previously endorsed him as the leading contender for his job.

Outside of a 10-minute period where he hoisted Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for two fours and a huge six, Renshaw played a particularly defensive innings at No. 3 that featured 337 balls. He did have a couple of moments of fortune when he survived a huge appeal for a gloved pull and later edged between the keeper and slip.

Green played some nice shots early, but reached at a wide Faheem Ashraf delivery and was caught behind just as a big score beckoned. He could still play a part in replacing Warner when the opener retires after the Pakistan series, if any of Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh or Travis Head are moved up to open for the Test team.

Bancroft perhaps entered the "bat-off" in pole position as the Shield's top run-scorer this season, while Harris has regularly travelled with the Australian side as the spare batter.

Spectators at Manuka Oval perhaps were given a preview of a future Australian leader, with 24-year-old Nathan McSweeney playing some exquisite square drives on the way to his 40. A brilliant diving catch from Mir Hamza denied him the chance for a statement score. McSweeney, who is captaining the PM's XI, has been earmarked as a future leader after skippering Australia A earlier this year.

Beau Webster slugged a monster six that was caught by a youngster in the crowd, a rare highlight in a dull late session.

Pakistan had rested first-choice pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim, and spinner Abrar exited the tour match on Friday nursing what appeared to be an injured calf muscle.