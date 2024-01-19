New Zealand opt to bowl, Conway ruled out with Covid

Pakistan made one change to bring in Sahibzada Farhan for Azam Khan

Devon Conway has been ruled out of the fourth T20I • ICC/Getty Images

Toss New Zealand chose to bowl vs Pakistan

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss for the first time in the series and elected to bowl in the fourth T20I against Pakistan, in Christchurch.

The hosts made two changes to their XI from Dunedin, which included a forced one of Devon Conway , who was ruled out of the match after testing positive for Covid-19. According to a statement by NZC, he has been in isolation at the team's Christchurch hotel after testing positive yesterday, with Chad Bowes joining the squad as cover. Will Young has replaced him in the XI for the game.

In addition, Adam Milne was slotted into the XI in place of Ish Sodhi, who has been rested. This is Milne's 50th T20I.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi said that he would have liked to bat first, while also announcing one change in the XI. Pakistan have included middle-order batter Sahibzada Farhan , replacing wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, whose returns so far this series have been 10, 2 and 10. Mohammad Rizwan will slot back into the wicketkeeper's role.

New Zealand have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. They've batted first each time posting scores of 224, 194 and 226. The fourth and fifth T20Is will be staged in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, NZC announced that bowling coach Andre Adams also tested positive for Covid-19 and will also remain at the team's hotel. Canterbury men's development coach Brendon Donkers will join the team to help out in Adams' place.

New Zealand: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Will Young, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Glenn Philipps, 6 Mark Chapman, 7 Mitchell Santner (capt), 8 Adam Milne, 9 Matthew Henry, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Lockie Ferguson