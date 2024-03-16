Imad's powerplay brilliance trounces Gladiators and carries United to Eliminator 2
From 16 for 5, there was no chance for Gladiators to stage a strong enough comeback
Associated Press
16-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Islamabad United 174 for 9 (Guptill 56, Salman 31, Amir 2-20, Hosein 2-34) beat Quetta Gladiators 135 (Yousuf 50, Imad 3-12, Naseem 2-33) by 39 runs
Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim claimed 3-12 on the back of brilliant powerplay bowling as Islamabad United sunk Quetta Gladiators and advanced in the Pakistan Super League playoffs on Friday.
United, two-time former champions, will meet Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 on Saturday and the winner will progress to Monday's final against Multan Sultans.
After United posted 174-9, Gladiators were all out for 135 in the 19th over of their first playoff game in four years. Islamabad won by 39 runs. Omair Yousuf's fighting 50 wasn't enough to overcome the damage inflicted in the first six overs by Wasim, whose three wickets helped to reduce Quetta to 16 for 5.
Saud Shakeel gloved a leg-side catch to wicketkeeper Azam Khan in the first over; captain Rilee Rossouw was caught at deep square leg; and Khawaja Nafay offered a tame catch at mid-off.
Jason Roy's woeful season with the bat ended without joy when he was caught at first slip on 1 off Naseem Shah, and Laurie Evans was run out in a mix-up with Akeal Hosein as Quetta lost half of its side in the powerplay.
Earlier, Martin Guptill made 56 on a two-paced pitch in his first game of the season. Guptill featured in two half-century stands with Alex Hales (23) and Agha Salman (31). Quetta came back strong in the last four overs, claiming six wickets in the space of 15 balls for 12 runs. But 175 was too much Quetta to run down.