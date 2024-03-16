Imad's powerplay brilliance trounces Gladiators and carries United to Eliminator 2

United, two-time former champions, will meet Peshawar Zalmi in Eliminator 2 on Saturday and the winner will progress to Monday's final against Multan Sultans.

Saud Shakeel gloved a leg-side catch to wicketkeeper Azam Khan in the first over; captain Rilee Rossouw was caught at deep square leg; and Khawaja Nafay offered a tame catch at mid-off.

Jason Roy's woeful season with the bat ended without joy when he was caught at first slip on 1 off Naseem Shah, and Laurie Evans was run out in a mix-up with Akeal Hosein as Quetta lost half of its side in the powerplay.