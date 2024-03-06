Matches (4)
RESULT
22nd Match, Rawalpindi, March 06, 2024, Pakistan Super League
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
118
Karachi Kings FlagKarachi Kings
(15.3/20 ov, T:119) 121/3

Kings won by 7 wickets (with 27 balls remaining)

Report

Hasan Ali leads the way as Karachi Kings rout Quetta Gladiators

Kings kept alive their slim hopes of a playoff spot in the PSL

Associated Press
06-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Hasan Ali broke into dance after getting Saud Shakeel  •  PCB

Karachi Kings 121 for 3 (Seifert 49, Malik 27*) beat Quetta Gladiators 118 (Shakeel 33, Hasan 4-15) by seven wickets
Fast bowler Hasan Ali grabbed 4 for 15 as Karachi Kings kept alive their slim hopes of a playoff spot in the Pakistan Super League with a thumping seven-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday.
Hasan varied his pace to bowl out Quetta for this season's lowest total of 118 in 19.1 overs after captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to field.
Karachi cruised to 121 for 3 with more than four overs to spare with opening batter Tim Siefert (49) notching the top score of the game.
Quetta are still among the top two with nine points from seven matches while Karachi are at No. 5 with six points from three wins and four defeats.
Blessing Muzarabani (2-27) gave Karachi an early breakthrough when Jason Roy (15) top-edged the tall Zimbabwean fast bowler to Hasan at third man in the third over.
Hasan then struck twice in his first over when Saud Shakeel (33) and Khawaja Nafay (17) holed out in the deep as Quetta slipped to 68 for 3 in the ninth over.
Former Quetta captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's struggling season continued as he was run out for 7 in a mix-up with new skipper Rilee Rossouw while going for a tight single.
Sarfaraz, who was relieved of the captaincy after Quetta failed to got beyond the league stage in the last four seasons, had scored only 22 runs in five innings.
Rossouw also couldn't accelerate against pace and spin in the middle overs before holing out in leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood's (2-25) return spell. Hasan then rattled the lower order with his change of pace and claimed two more wickets in his last over.
Masood's run of poor form continued in his first season as the Karachi skipper edged Mohammad Amir in the second over when on 7.
But Karachi's overseas signings Seifert and James Vince (27) played confidently against pace and were hardly troubled by mystery spinner Usman Tariq. Quetta was also wasteful in the field with Sherfane Rutherford and Amir dropping sitters in the outfield.
Seifert smashed six fours and two sixes before he missed out on the half century and was stumped but veteran Shoaib Malik carried Karachi to a convincing victory with an unbeaten 27 off 20 balls.
Over 16 • KK 121/3

Kings won by 7 wickets (with 27 balls remaining)
Kings Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Shan Masood
caught78
TL Seifert
stumped4931
JM Vince
caught2728
Shoaib Malik
not out2720
Irfan Khan
not out46
Extras(lb 3, w 4)
Total121(3 wkts; 15.3 ovs)
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS862120.967
QG7429-0.094
PZ8439-0.384
IU73370.337
KK7346-0.184
LQ7061-0.948
Full Table
