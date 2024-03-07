Quetta Gladiators' Usman Tariq reported for a suspect action
The offspinner who has played three matches this PSL can still bowl in the tournament
Quetta Gladiators mystery spinner Usman Tariq has been reported for a suspect bowling action. He was reported during the Gladiators' game against Karachi Kings on Wednesday.
The report, though, does not mean that Tariq is suspended from bowling. He has been allowed to continue until a bowling action test can be organised at a PCB-approved facility. However, if he is reported during the PSL again, he will not be allowed to bowl any further.
This is Tariq's first season at the PSL, where he has risen to prominence as one of the most unorthodox spin bowlers. The right arm spinner comes to a near-complete halt as he approaches his delivery stride, before sending down offspinners with a slinging, side-arm action. He has achieved moderate success at the tournament, particularly with regards to economy rate, conceding at 5.73 in the three matches he has played.
Gladiators do have, in Abrar Ahmed, arguably the standout spin bowling option in Pakistan, but have played Tariq in three of their games. They have had a successful season by recent standards, winning four and losing two, and are one victory away from making their first playoff place in five years.
There is no word yet on when his bowling action test can be arranged. Pakistan do have an ICC-accredited biomechanics laboratory in Lahore, but with the remaining PSL fixtures scheduled for Karachi and Rawalpindi, it is unclear if Tariq will need to travel to the city before the tournament concludes.
Danyal Rasool is ESPNcricinfo's Pakistan correspondent. @Danny61000