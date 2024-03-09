Babar, Ayub propel Peshawar Zalmi into the playoffs

Akeal Hosein's hat-trick in vain as Quetta Gladiators suffer their third defeat of the season

Peshawar Zalmi 196 for 8 (Babar 53, Hosein 4-23) beat Quetta Gladiators 120 (Shakeel 24, Shahzad 2-15, Ayub 2-20) by 76 runs



Gladiators' batters fumbled for a second straight game and were bowled out for 120 in 17.5 overs after Zalmi made 196 for 8.

Ayub continued to make the most of his new allrounder role by claiming the key wickets of Gladiators captain Rilee Rossouw (8) and Khawaja Nafay (5) in one over.

Babar notched his fourth half-century of this PSL in a blazing 53 off 30 balls. Babar is the leading run-getter this season , with 447 runs at a strike rate of 154.67 in eight games.

Left-arm spinner Hosein achieved the first hat-trick of this PSL in his last over. He had Aamer Jamal caught behind; bowled Mumtaz; and Rossouw grabbed a sharp catch of Luke Wood in the lone slip. Hosein finished with 4 for 23.

Despite Hosein, Ayub opened Zalmi's batting with 30 off 14 balls and Babar struck nine fours and a six before falling lbw to Hosein's straight delivery in the 13th over. Rovman Powell (28 not out) and Naveen-ul-Haq (10 not out ) added 39 off the final 26 balls to set up an intimidating total.