Report

Babar, Ayub propel Peshawar Zalmi into the playoffs

Akeal Hosein's hat-trick in vain as Quetta Gladiators suffer their third defeat of the season

Associated Press
09-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Babar Azam scored nine fours and a six&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PSL

Babar Azam scored nine fours and a six  •  PSL

Peshawar Zalmi 196 for 8 (Babar 53, Hosein 4-23) beat Quetta Gladiators 120 (Shakeel 24, Shahzad 2-15, Ayub 2-20) by 76 runs
Babar Azam and Saim Ayub upstaged Akeal Hosein's hat-trick as Peshawar Zalmi thumped Quetta Gladiators by 76 runs and booked a playoff spot in the Pakistan Super League on Friday.
Gladiators' batters fumbled for a second straight game and were bowled out for 120 in 17.5 overs after Zalmi made 196 for 8.
Ayub continued to make the most of his new allrounder role by claiming the key wickets of Gladiators captain Rilee Rossouw (8) and Khawaja Nafay (5) in one over.
Babar notched his fourth half-century of this PSL in a blazing 53 off 30 balls. Babar is the leading run-getter this season, with 447 runs at a strike rate of 154.67 in eight games.
Left-arm spinner Hosein achieved the first hat-trick of this PSL in his last over. He had Aamer Jamal caught behind; bowled Mumtaz; and Rossouw grabbed a sharp catch of Luke Wood in the lone slip. Hosein finished with 4 for 23.
Despite Hosein, Ayub opened Zalmi's batting with 30 off 14 balls and Babar struck nine fours and a six before falling lbw to Hosein's straight delivery in the 13th over. Rovman Powell (28 not out) and Naveen-ul-Haq (10 not out ) added 39 off the final 26 balls to set up an intimidating total.
Zalmi rose to second in the standings and could finish among the top two by winning the last league game against Islamabad United on Sunday. Gladiators need to win at least one of their remaining two matches to reach the playoffs.
Gladiators Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JJ Roy
caught1616
Saud Shakeel
caught2412
RR Rossouw
caught811
Khawaja Nafay
caught57
Omair Yousuf
caught1013
LJ Evans
caught1213
AJ Hosein
caught1414
Sohail Khan
caught78
Mohammad Amir
caught138
Mohammad Hasnain
not out23
Abrar Ahmed
caught02
Extras(lb 2, w 7)
Total120(10 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
Pakistan Super League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
MS862120.967
PZ953110.148
IU94490.221
QG8439-0.635
KK8356-0.241
LQ8163-0.682
Full Table
