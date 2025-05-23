Matches (15)
United vs Qalandars, Qualifier 2 at Lahore, PSL, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Qualifier 2 (N), Lahore, May 23, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Lahore Qalandars FlagLahore Qalandars
Today, 2:30 PM
3h:20m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Islamabad UnitedIslamabad United
10640120.372
4
Lahore QalandarsLahore Qalandars
10541111.036
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 16:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 421 Runs • 42.1 Avg • 158.27 SR
C Munro
6 M • 157 Runs • 26.17 Avg • 146.72 SR
Fakhar Zaman
10 M • 415 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 159.61 SR
Abdullah Shafique
10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 149.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imad Wasim
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 16 SR
Shadab Khan
7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 13.09 SR
Haris Rauf
9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.7 Econ • 13.5 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 13.38 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
IU
LQ
Player
Role
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Alex Hales 
Opening Batter
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
James Neesham 
Batting Allrounder
Rumman Raees 
Bowler
Tymal Mills 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Salman Irshad 
Bowler
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Muhammad Shahzad 
Batting Allrounder
Ghazi Ghori 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Tossno toss
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days23 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Asif Yaqoob
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Rashid Riaz
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Nasir Hussain
Match Referee
Sri Lanka
Roshan Mahanama
Language
English
Pakistan Super League

