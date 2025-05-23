Matches (15)
United vs Qalandars, Qualifier 2 at Lahore, PSL, May 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Qualifier 2 (N), Lahore, May 23, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
United
L
L
L
W
L
Qalandars
W
NR
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 16:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 421 Runs • 42.1 Avg • 158.27 SR
IU6 M • 157 Runs • 26.17 Avg • 146.72 SR
10 M • 415 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 159.61 SR
10 M • 258 Runs • 28.67 Avg • 149.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IU9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.53 Econ • 16 SR
IU7 M • 11 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 13.09 SR
LQ9 M • 14 Wkts • 10.7 Econ • 13.5 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 13.38 SR
Playing XI
IU
LQ
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|23 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
