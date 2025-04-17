Farhan, Holder seal third straight win for Islamabad

Islamabad United 202 for 6 (Farhan 53, Munro 48, Jordan 4-41) beat Multan Sultans 155 all out (Rizwan 38, Holder 4-25, Wasim 2-33) by 47 runs

Another half-century from Sahibzada Farhan and an impressive all-round bowling performance spearheaded by Jason Holder saw Islamabad United maintain their perfect streak in the PSL, squeezing out Multan Sultans by 47 runs.

Sultans won the toss and inserted United in. The bowling side began brightly, with Farhan, fresh off his century against Peshawar Zalmi, and off-colour Andries Gous, kept quiet in the first half of the powerplay. But Farhan wouldn't be kept quiet for long, launching Michael Bracewell for 15 in the fourth over, and another 15 in the last one before the field spread out. David Willey removed Gous when a miscue found midwicket, but 41 still came off the last half of the powerplay.

Usama Mir and Ubaid Shah began to pull United back. Mir allowed just 6 in two overs, and removed Farhan, who had begun to look increasingly dangerous, shortly after his half-century. United continued to go onto the offensive, and sneaked a few big overs in, but continued to lose wickets; Shadab Khan and Azam Khan fell soon after to Chris Jordan, while the destructive Munro, who had slapped 48 off 25, became the fifth to go when Ubaid Shah beat him for bounce.

But as has been a theme this tournament, first-innings death bowling wasn't quite up to the same level. Haider Ali and Holder feasted on the inaccuracy, the former dispatching Jordan for three successive boundaries before Holder tucked into Ubaid Shah, a four and a six off him getting the allrounder going. It was part of a collective onslaught that saw 64 come off the final four overs, edging United past 200 for the second consecutive game.

Naseem Shah struck early • PSL

Naseem Shah struck first over to send Shai Hope back, but it wouldn't stop Sultans from getting off to quick start. A wayward second over from Naseem was punished for 17 while Riley Meredith's first conceded 18 after Usman Khan dismissed two slower balls over the rope. Imad Wasim, crucially, struck to dismiss him off the penultimate ball of the Powerplay, but his 20-ball 31 meant the Sultans were on track at that stage.

That, though, was perhaps as good as it got for the Sultans as United grew into the innings. The next five overs saw Shadab and Imad apply the squeeze as just 29 were scored, and the need to take on ever-increasing risk brought about the fall of Mohammad Rizwan, a failure to get underneath Shadab seeing him hole out into the deep.