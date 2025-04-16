Matches (16)
IPL (2)
PSL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
United vs Sultans, 7th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 16, 2025, Pakistan Super League
What will be the toss result?
IU Win & Bat
MS Win & Bat
IU Win & Bowl
MS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
United
W
W
W
W
W
Sultans
L
W
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IU8 M • 321 Runs • 45.86 Avg • 156.58 SR
IU10 M • 218 Runs • 27.25 Avg • 132.12 SR
MS8 M • 449 Runs • 89.8 Avg • 162.09 SR
10 M • 376 Runs • 41.78 Avg • 128.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IU10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.8 Econ • 14 SR
IU10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 16.3 SR
MS10 M • 21 Wkts • 8.83 Econ • 11.09 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
IU
MS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|16 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League News
Farhan's 106 blows away Zalmi for United's second win
It was the second successive win for United and the second straight loss for Zalmi
Usman Tariq reported for a suspect action for the second time in a year
Tariq can continue to bowl for now but if his action is reported by the umpires in any subsequent match, he will be suspended from bowling
Fakhar and Billings open Qalandars' account with resounding win
Both players bashed fifties to take Qalandars to 219, and Gladiators just didn't get going in the chase
Vince and Khushdil ace the chase in Karachi vs Multan run fest
Mohammad Rizwan's 105 not out in 63 balls went in a losing cause as Karachi overhauled Multan's 234 for 3 in the last over