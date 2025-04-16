Matches (16)
United vs Sultans, 7th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 16 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 16, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Islamabad United FlagIslamabad United
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
C Munro
8 M • 321 Runs • 45.86 Avg • 156.58 SR
Agha Salman
10 M • 218 Runs • 27.25 Avg • 132.12 SR
Usman Khan
8 M • 449 Runs • 89.8 Avg • 162.09 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 376 Runs • 41.78 Avg • 128.76 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imad Wasim
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.8 Econ • 14 SR
Shadab Khan
10 M • 13 Wkts • 9.03 Econ • 16.3 SR
Usama Mir
10 M • 21 Wkts • 8.83 Econ • 11.09 SR
DJ Willey
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.47 Econ • 16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IU
MS
Player
Role
Shadab Khan (c)
Allrounder
Salman Agha 
Allrounder
Azam Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Andries Gous 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Haider Ali 
Middle order Batter
Jason Holder 
Bowling Allrounder
Hunain Shah 
Bowler
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Riley Meredith 
Bowler
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Muhammad Shahzad 
Batting Allrounder
Colin Munro 
Opening Batter
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Rumman Raees 
Bowler
Saad Masood 
Allrounder
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Salman Irshad 
Bowler
Matthew Short 
Top order Batter
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days16 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU22043.248
LQ21121.437
KK11020.507
QG21120.025
MS1010-0.507
PZ2020-4.550
