Young Ali Raza makes a mark as Zalmi demolish Sultans by 120 runs
The win was set up by solid hands from Kohler-Cadmore, Haris, Talat, Owen and Samad, who took Zalmi to 227 for 7
Over 16 • MS 107/10
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|15
|9
|caught
|20
|20
|caught
|44
|22
|caught
|6
|4
|caught
|3
|5
|bowled
|0
|1
|caught
|2
|5
|caught
|13
|13
|caught
|1
|5
|not out
|3
|9
|caught
|0
|2
|Total
|107(10 wkts; 15.5 ovs)