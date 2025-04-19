Matches (16)
Sultans vs Zalmi, 9th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 19, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sultans
W
W
L
L
L
Zalmi
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS9 M • 480 Runs • 80 Avg • 161.61 SR
10 M • 414 Runs • 46 Avg • 131.01 SR
PZ10 M • 399 Runs • 44.33 Avg • 140 SR
PZ10 M • 352 Runs • 35.2 Avg • 155.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS10 M • 20 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 11.65 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 16.9 SR
PZ10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 18.75 SR
PZ8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 26.14 SR
Squad
MS
PZ
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|19 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
