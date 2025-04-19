Matches (16)
IPL (2)
WWC Qualifier (3)
UAE A-Team Tri (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

Sultans vs Zalmi, 9th Match at Rawalpindi, PSL, Apr 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match (N), Rawalpindi, April 19, 2025, Pakistan Super League
PrevNext
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi FlagPeshawar Zalmi
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MS Win & Bat
PZ Win & Bat
MS Win & Bowl
PZ Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:55
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Usman Khan
9 M • 480 Runs • 80 Avg • 161.61 SR
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 414 Runs • 46 Avg • 131.01 SR
Babar Azam
10 M • 399 Runs • 44.33 Avg • 140 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 352 Runs • 35.2 Avg • 155.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Usama Mir
10 M • 20 Wkts • 8.7 Econ • 11.65 SR
DJ Willey
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.52 Econ • 16.9 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.36 Econ • 18.75 SR
L Wood
8 M • 7 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 26.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS
PZ
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akif Javed 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Iftikhar Ahmed 
Middle order Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Josh Little 
Bowler
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Muhammad Amir Barki 
Batter
Shahid Aziz 
Allrounder
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Ubaid Shah 
Bowler
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Yasir Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days19 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Farhan and Holder make it three in three for Islamabad United

Sultans are in search of their first win in the tournament while United look increasingly impregnable

Farhan and Holder make it three in three for Islamabad United

Fakhar, Mitchell, Shaheen help Lahore Qalandars crush Karachi Kings

Kings fell to 136 all out after Fakhar and Mitchell helped Qalandars post 201

Fakhar, Mitchell, Shaheen help Lahore Qalandars crush Karachi Kings

Farhan's 106 blows Zalmi away for United's second win

It was the second successive win for United and the second straight loss for Zalmi

Farhan's 106 blows Zalmi away for United's second win

Usman Tariq reported for a suspect action for the second time in a year

Tariq can continue to bowl for now but if his action is reported by the umpires in any subsequent match, he will be suspended from bowling

Usman Tariq reported for a suspect action for the second time in a year

Fakhar and Billings open Qalandars' account with resounding win

Both players bashed fifties to take Qalandars to 219, and Gladiators just didn't get going in the chase

Fakhar and Billings open Qalandars' account with resounding win
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU33062.947
LQ32142.051
QG21120.025
KK2112-1.417
MS2020-1.411
PZ2020-4.550
Full Table