Matches (15)
IPL (3)
PSL (1)
Women's Tri-Series (SL) (1)
BAN vs ZIM (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (2)
Women's One-Day Cup (4)
Sultans vs Gladiators, 18th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
18th Match (N), Lahore, April 29, 2025, Pakistan Super League
What will be the toss result?
MS Win & Bat
QG Win & Bat
MS Win & Bowl
QG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sultans
L
L
W
L
L
Gladiators
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 432 Runs • 54 Avg • 138.46 SR
MS10 M • 426 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 154.34 SR
10 M • 290 Runs • 36.25 Avg • 122.36 SR
10 M • 149 Runs • 16.56 Avg • 129.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 20.9 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.3 Econ • 16.2 SR
QG10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 15.6 SR
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 16.23 SR
Squad
MS
QG
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
|Match days
|29 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News
Multan to lose Karachi Kings fixture after PCB overrules objections
Sultans, who are bottom of the PSL table, have been left frustrated by the loss of a home game
Faheem Ashraf five-for leads Gladiators' demolition job of Zalmi
Chasing a target of 179, Zalmi could only make 114
Raza and Mitchell take Qalandars to second spot after stunning chase against Sultans
Sultans might have felt their 185 would be enough on a tricky surface, but Mitchell and Raza finished the chase with an over to spare
Warner: 'Handing the opposition the game is just not acceptable'
The Karachi Kings captain was disappointed with his batters' lack of intent during their chase against Quetta Gladiators