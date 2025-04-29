Matches (15)
Sultans vs Gladiators, 18th Match at Lahore, PSL, Apr 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match (N), Lahore, April 29, 2025, Pakistan Super League
Multan Sultans FlagMultan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators FlagQuetta Gladiators
Tomorrow
3:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Rizwan
10 M • 432 Runs • 54 Avg • 138.46 SR
Usman Khan
10 M • 426 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 154.34 SR
Saud Shakeel
10 M • 290 Runs • 36.25 Avg • 122.36 SR
RR Rossouw
10 M • 149 Runs • 16.56 Avg • 129.56 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Usama Mir
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.22 Econ • 20.9 SR
DJ Willey
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.3 Econ • 16.2 SR
Abrar Ahmed
10 M • 15 Wkts • 8.03 Econ • 15.6 SR
Mohammad Amir
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 16.23 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS
QG
Player
Role
Mohammad Rizwan (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akif Javed 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Curtis Campher 
Allrounder
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Iftikhar Ahmed 
Middle order Batter
Chris Jordan 
Bowler
Kamran Ghulam 
Allrounder
Josh Little 
Bowler
Mohammad Hasnain 
Bowler
Muhammad Amir Barki 
Batter
Shahid Aziz 
Allrounder
Tayyab Tahir 
Middle order Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Ubaid Shah 
Bowler
Usama Mir 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
David Willey 
Bowling Allrounder
Yasir Khan 
Top order Batter
Match details
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)20.00 start, First Session 20.00-21.30, Interval 21.30-21.50, Second Session 21.50-23.20
Match days29 April 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan Super League News

Multan to lose Karachi Kings fixture after PCB overrules objections

Sultans, who are bottom of the PSL table, have been left frustrated by the loss of a home game

Faheem Ashraf five-for leads Gladiators' demolition job of Zalmi

Chasing a target of 179, Zalmi could only make 114

Raza and Mitchell take Qalandars to second spot after stunning chase against Sultans

Sultans might have felt their 185 would be enough on a tricky surface, but Mitchell and Raza finished the chase with an over to spare

Warner: 'Handing the opposition the game is just not acceptable'

The Karachi Kings captain was disappointed with his batters' lack of intent during their chase against Quetta Gladiators

Gladiators bowlers turn tables on Kings to defend 142

Kings were cruising at 75 for 1 in the chase before they unravelled

Pakistan Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
IU550102.342
LQ63360.543
QG53260.140
KK6336-0.217
PZ6244-0.847
MS6152-1.562
Full Table