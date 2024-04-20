Matches (15)
IPL (3)
ACC Premier Cup (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
WI 4-Day (2)
Innings break
2nd T20I (N), Rawalpindi, April 20, 2024, New Zealand tour of Pakistan
PrevNext
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand
(18.1/20 ov) 90
Pakistan FlagPakistan

Pakistan chose to field.

Current RR: 4.95
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 21/4 (4.20)
forecasterWin Probability:NZ 2.96%PAK 97.04%
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

Unchanged Pakistan ask New Zealand to bat on clear Rawalpindi evening

New Zealand have brought in Cole McConchie for Josh Clarkson, who is unwell

Himanshu Agrawal
20-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
Babar Azam sends up the coin - he won, and opted to field&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;PCB

Babar Azam sends up the coin - he won, and opted to field  •  PCB

Toss Pakistan opt to bowl vs New Zealand
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the second T20I against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday evening.
Babar Azam announced an unchanged side from the first T20I, which was rained out after just two balls on Thursday. Fortunately, the forecast for the second T20I is clear.
New Zealand made one forced change to their XI from the previous match. They replaced right-arm medium-pace bowler Josh Clarkson, who is unwell and didn't travel to the ground, with offspin-bowling allrounder Cole McConchie.
McConchie has so far played nine T20Is, the last of which came against UAE in August 2023. Although he has only 84 runs in seven innings with the bat, his numbers with the ball are solid: seven wickets at an average of 22.71 and an economy rate of just 7.17.
Meanwhile, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has been ruled out of the entire series as radiology reports confirmed a grade one tear in his right calf muscle.
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Saim Ayub, 3 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 4 Usman Khan, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Irfan Khan, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Abrar Ahmed
New Zealand: 1 Tim Robinson, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Dean Foxcroft, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 James Neesham, 6 Michael Bracewell (capt), 7 Cole McConchie, 8 Ish Sodhi, 9 Jacob Duffy, 10 Ben Sears, 11 Ben Lister
PakistanNew ZealandPakistan vs New ZealandPakistan vs New Zealand

Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
PAK 97.04%
NZPAK
100%50%100%NZ InningsPAK Innings

Current Over 19 • NZ 90/10

Ben Lister b Shaheen Shah Afridi 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 50
W
Live Forecast: NZ 90
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
New Zealand Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TL Seifert
caught1210
TB Robinson
caught44
D Foxcroft
caught1314
MS Chapman
caught1916
JDS Neesham
caught16
CE McConchie
bowled1518
MG Bracewell
caught411
IS Sodhi
lbw813
JA Duffy
not out810
BV Sears
caught35
BG Lister
bowled12
Extras(w 2)
Total90(10 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved