Unchanged Pakistan ask New Zealand to bat on clear Rawalpindi evening

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl in the second T20I against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday evening.

McConchie has so far played nine T20Is, the last of which came against UAE in August 2023. Although he has only 84 runs in seven innings with the bat, his numbers with the ball are solid: seven wickets at an average of 22.71 and an economy rate of just 7.17.