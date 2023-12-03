Fatima Sana, batters script Pakistan's first-ever T20I win against NZ
Riaz and Maroof put up a crucial stand of 39 off 28 balls to finish the job for Pakistan with 10 balls remaining
Pakistan (W) won by 7 wickets (with 10 balls remaining)
Riaz and Maroof put up a crucial stand of 39 off 28 balls to finish the job for Pakistan with 10 balls remaining
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|23
|24
|caught
|41
|42
|caught
|23
|14
|not out
|13
|18
|not out
|25
|12
|Extras
|(lb 2, w 5)
|Total
|132(3 wkts; 18.2 ovs)