Fatima Sana, batters script Pakistan's first-ever T20I win against NZ

Riaz and Maroof put up a crucial stand of 39 off 28 balls to finish the job for Pakistan with 10 balls remaining

Pakistan 132 for 3 (Zulfiqar 41, Devine 2-23) beat New Zealand 127 for 6 (Green 43*, Sana 3-18) by seven wickets

Having elected to bat first, New Zealand got off to a steady start before medium-pacer Sana struck in the sixth over to remove Bernadine Bezuidenhout for 13. She then went on to dismiss Kate Anderson in the eighth over and pin Suzie Bates in front in the tenth to leave New Zealand at 59 for 3. She conceded just 18 runs off her four overs.

Sophie Devine and Maddy Green then cautiously started the repair job but Aliya Riaz came back to remove the former for a 17-ball 11. Nida Dar then dismissed Georgia Plimmer in the 16th over.

Green and Rowe then added 28 off 24 balls to take the total past 100. Green hit five boundaries during her stay and was unbeaten on 43, as New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 128.

In the chase, Pakistan openers Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar started slowly, scoring 30 runs in the powerplay. Devine broke the stand in the ninth over, removing Muneeba for 23, following which Zulfiqar and Dar built towards the target.