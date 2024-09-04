Kira Chathli, Alice Davidson-Richards guide South East Stars to brink of semi-finals spot

South East Stars 270 (Chathli 80, Davidson-Richards 70) beat Central Sparks 250 for 9 (Ellis 57, Brewer 54, Perrin 50) by 20 runs

South East Stars advanced to the brink of a place in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy semi-finals by beating Central Sparks by 20 runs in a fluctuating encounter at Moseley.

Put in, Stars totalled 270 all out from 49.5 overs, an imposing score built around a fourth-wicket partnership of 127 in 20 overs between Kira Chathli (80) and Alice Davidson-Richards (70). Katie George took 4 for 47 for Sparks and Charis Pavely 3 for 37.

The victory means Stars will qualify for the semis if they win their last game, away to Northern Diamonds at Chester-le-Street on Saturday. Defeat there could still see them edged out of the top four if Sunrisers record a bonus-point win over Southern Vipers at Southampton.

Asked to bat first, Stars lost a wicket to the 12th ball of the innings when George bowled Cloe Hill through an airy waft. Alexa Stonehouse and Phoebe Franklin added 70 in 14 overs but then fell in quick succession. Franklin, in pursuit of her seventh four, lifted Ellis to extra cover. Four balls later, Stonehouse was beaten in the flight and bowled by Pavely.

Chathli and Davidson-Richards rebuilt first carefully then stylishly. The latter hit two straight sixes and the pair shared 14 fours to put their side in command before George slowed the Stars' momentum with three quick wickets. The left-armer had Davidson-Richards caught at mid-wicket from a full toss then struck twice in four balls when Aylish Cranstone fell lbw and Emma Jones diverted an attempted pull on to her middle stump. Chathli's polished innings ended when she hoisted Grace Potts to deep mid-wicket but Priyanaz Chatterji provided a useful late cameo of 17 off 18 balls.

Sparks' top order, without captain Eve Jones, who has joined Thunder on loan for the rest of the season, lost four wickets in the first 13 overs. Seventeen-year-old slow left-armer Tilly Corteen-Coleman dismissed openers Ami Campbell and Meg Austin, caught in the deep, in an opening spell of 5-0-14-2. Abi Freeborn edged a wide ball from Franklin to wicketkeeper Chathli. George chipped Chatterji to midwicket.

Perrin reached a run-a-ball half-century but perished next ball when she lifted a shot ball from Danielle Gregory to deep midwicket. That was 104 for 5 but Brewer and Ellis rebuilt to send their side into the last ten overs needing 75 with five wickets still intact.