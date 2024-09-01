Sterre Kalis, Phoebe Turner power Diamonds to 86-run win

Northern Diamonds 290 for 6 (Kalis 100, Langston 58, Winfield-Hill 50) beat Lancashire Thunder 204 (Jones 57, Turner 6-20) by 86 runs

Sterre Kalis hit a thrilling maiden List A century and Phoebe Turner claimed a first five-wicket haul as Northern Diamonds defeated Lancashire Thunder by 86 runs to go top of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy table.

The Diamonds are on the verge of qualifying for the semi-finals with 37 points, 14 points ahead of fifth placed The Blaze who have three games left. The defeat leaves Lancashire Thunder struggling to make the knockout stages.

Alice Clarke and Emma Lamb started the Thunder run chase brightly taking 38 from the opening five overs before Rachel Slater removed both Clarke lbw for 14 and bowled Lamb for 19.

Eve Jones and Seren Smale rebuilt steadily to take the Thunder to the 25-over halfway point on 130 for two, needing a further 161 runs. But the Diamonds attack plugged away and were rewarded moments after the Thunder duo had reached their century partnership off 115 balls. Turner returned to bowl Smale for 48 and Langston produced a double-wicket maiden having Eve Jones caught at extra cover for 57 and then bowling skipper Ellie Threlkeld second ball.

Suddenly game had swung dramatically the way of the visitors with Thunder 166 for five in the 31st over and the Diamonds pressed home their advantage as Turner ran through the rest of the Thunder line-up with a superb second spell to finish with six for 20 and clinch a five point victory for the Diamonds.

Winfield-Hill and Marlow made an excellent start after the Diamonds had been put in to bat taking 48 runs from the powerplay and building a good platform of 95 runs by the 20th over before the Thunder hit back by taking two wickets in four balls.

Winfield-Hill, dropped on 14, posted an otherwise flawless fifty from 59 balls that included 6 fours but was bowled off the next delivery from left arm spinner Hannah Jones. And the Diamonds suffered a big blow four balls later when captain Hollie Armitage was bowled by Naomi Dattani for 0.

Phoebe Graham kept up the pressure by having Marlow caught for 45 from the first ball after the 25 over drinks break while overseas all-rounder Erin Burns, returning from her stint in the Caribbean Premier League, perished for 10 to leave the Diamonds on 136 for four after 30 overs.

A 111-run partnership across inside 17 overs between Stere Kalis and Beth Langston revived a faltering innings with Kalis reaching her fifty off 64 balls and, having been dropped from the following delivery, the Netherlands international moved on relentlessly to reach her maiden List A century off 94 balls before driving Naomi Dattani to Seren Smale at cover.