Thunder vs Diamonds, 48th Match at Southport, RHF Trophy, Sep 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

48th Match, Southport, September 01, 2024, Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy
Thunder FlagThunder
Northern Diamonds FlagNorthern Diamonds
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Trafalgar Road Ground, Southport
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 09.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days1 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy

TEAMMWLPTNRR
VP1274340.603
ND1173320.300
SUNR116430-0.032
SES116527-0.074
BLZ115523-0.266
THDER1146210.212
WS113819-0.302
CS124716-0.401
Full Table