Delhi vs Railways, Elite, Group D at Delhi, Ranji Trophy, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Delhi
D
W
L
D
L
Railways
D
W
D
L
D
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DELHI10 M • 739 Runs • 52.79 Avg • 64.03 SR
DELHI7 M • 668 Runs • 74.22 Avg • 80 SR
RLYS10 M • 663 Runs • 39 Avg • 50.3 SR
RLYS9 M • 588 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 60.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DELHI8 M • 23 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 60.52 SR
DELHI5 M • 16 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 56.75 SR
RLYS9 M • 45 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 45.37 SR
RLYS10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 44.6 SR
Squad
DELHI
RLYS
Player
Role
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|30,31 January,1,2 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
Ranji Trophy News
Ranji Trophy: Kuldeep Yadav in UP squad for their last league match
He is making a return after a hernia surgery and hasn't played competitive cricket since October 2024
Ranji scenarios: Karnataka eye bonus-point win in Rahul's presence, Mumbai in tight spot
What do the likes of Tamil Nadu, J&K and Chandigarh need to do to make the Ranji knockouts?
Kohli's day at the Delhi nets: a slimmer bat, some back-foot batting, and plenty of fans
Virat Kohli is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012, and was at the Delhi stadium on Tuesday to prepare for this
Rohit, Jaiswal, Iyer to miss Mumbai's must-win Ranji Trophy game
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Atharva Ankolekar and Suryansh Shedge return for their last league game of the season
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|J + K
|6
|4
|0
|2
|29
|1.598
|BRODA
|6
|4
|1
|1
|27
|1.301
|MUM
|6
|3
|2
|1
|22
|1.397
|ODSA
|6
|2
|2
|1
|17
|0.759
|SVCS
|6
|2
|3
|1
|16
|0.753
|MAHA
|6
|2
|3
|1
|14
|1.079
|TPURA
|6
|1
|1
|3
|13
|1.283
|MEGHA
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0.412
Elite, Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|VIDAR
|6
|5
|0
|1
|34
|1.571
|GUJ
|6
|3
|0
|3
|26
|1.062
|HP
|6
|3
|3
|0
|21
|1.129
|HYD
|6
|2
|2
|2
|16
|1.301
|RAJ
|6
|1
|1
|4
|16
|1.087
|UKHND
|6
|1
|3
|2
|10
|0.592
|AP
|6
|0
|3
|3
|7
|0.878
|PONDI
|6
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0.726
Elite, Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|HRYNA
|6
|3
|0
|3
|26
|1.225
|KER
|6
|2
|0
|4
|21
|1.580
|KNTKA
|6
|2
|0
|4
|19
|1.294
|BENG
|6
|1
|1
|3
|14
|1.056
|UP
|6
|1
|1
|4
|13
|1.050
|MP
|6
|1
|1
|4
|11
|1.114
|PNJB
|6
|1
|3
|2
|11
|0.897
|BIHAR
|6
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0.345