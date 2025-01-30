Matches (8)
Delhi vs Railways, Elite, Group D at Delhi, Ranji Trophy, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Elite, Group D, Delhi, January 30 - February 02, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Delhi FlagDelhi
Railways FlagRailways
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
YV Dhull
10 M • 739 Runs • 52.79 Avg • 64.03 SR
A Badoni
7 M • 668 Runs • 74.22 Avg • 80 SR
Mohammad Saif
10 M • 663 Runs • 39 Avg • 50.3 SR
B Vivek Singh
9 M • 588 Runs • 36.75 Avg • 60.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HM Chauhan
8 M • 23 Wkts • 3.03 Econ • 60.52 SR
Sumit Mathur
5 M • 16 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 56.75 SR
AA Pandey
9 M • 45 Wkts • 2.69 Econ • 45.37 SR
H Sangwan
10 M • 28 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 44.6 SR
Match details
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days30,31 January,1,2 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
Ranji Trophy News

Ranji Trophy: Kuldeep Yadav in UP squad for their last league match

He is making a return after a hernia surgery and hasn't played competitive cricket since October 2024

Ranji scenarios: Karnataka eye bonus-point win in Rahul's presence, Mumbai in tight spot

What do the likes of Tamil Nadu, J&K and Chandigarh need to do to make the Ranji knockouts?

Kohli's day at the Delhi nets: a slimmer bat, some back-foot batting, and plenty of fans

Virat Kohli is set to play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012, and was at the Delhi stadium on Tuesday to prepare for this

Rohit, Jaiswal, Iyer to miss Mumbai's must-win Ranji Trophy game

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Atharva Ankolekar and Suryansh Shedge return for their last league game of the season

Virat Kohli to train with Delhi squad from Tuesday

The India batter has confirmed his availability for Delhi's next match starting on January 30

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K6402291.598
BRODA6411271.301
MUM6321221.397
ODSA6221170.759
SVCS6231160.753
MAHA6231141.079
TPURA6113131.283
MEGHA606000.412
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR6501341.571
GUJ6303261.062
HP6330211.129
HYD6222161.301
RAJ6114161.087
UKHND6132100.592
AP603370.878
PONDI603330.726
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA6303261.225
KER6204211.580
KNTKA6204191.294
BENG6113141.056
UP6114131.050
MP6114111.114
PNJB6132110.897
BIHAR605010.345
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
TN6303251.824
CHD6330190.959
SAU6222181.114
RLYS6213170.921
JHK6114140.908
DELHI6123140.757
CGR6015111.152
ASSAM602460.671
