Kohli lasts 15 balls on Ranji return; Saurashtra eye bonus-point win
Rahane misses ton but Mumbai dominate, while Tamil Nadu could get lucky
It lasted all of 15 deliveries in which he made six. Virat Kohli was beaten twice outside off, once to a full delivery that left him late and then a length ball that he jabbed and missed.
The stars have aligned perfectly for Saurashtra. They needed two outright with bonus points, both games were at home in Rajkot on turners; they beat Delhi last week inside three days with Ravindra Jadeja taking 12 wickets.
Returning to competitive cricket after three months following a surgery for sports hernia, Kuldeep Yadav sent down 31 overs to pick up three wickets, but Uttar Pradesh were sent on a leather hunt. Double tons from Harsh Gawli and Shubham Sharma helped Madhya Pradesh post an imposting 670 for 7 declared. From a qualification standpoint, this game doesn't hold much significance since with both teams are out of the knockouts race.
Ajinkya Rahane's quest to convert his maiden first-class fifty this Ranji season into a century met disappointment as he was out for 96 against Meghalaya, but Mumbai opened up a 585-run lead.
Earlier this season, Jalaj Saxena - the Kerala allrounder - completed the double of 6000 first-class runs and 400 wickets. In the final round of matches, he picked up a five-for in each innings, both on Friday, as Kerala trounced Bihar by an innings to secure a quarter-final berth.
They need 97 and have only five wickets in hand against Jharkhand, but a scenario has emerged wherein Tamil Nadu can qualify for the knockouts despite a defeat. That's because Chandigarh - who won three successive games outright in the first half - have now conceded the first-innings lead to Chhattisgarh in a game they needed to win with a bonus point. Tamil Nadu's hopes of pulling off the chase are pinned on Vijay Shankar, who is unbeaten on 33.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo