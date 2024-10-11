Live blog - Ranji Trophy 2024-25, 1st round, 1st day

Not everyone across the history of Indian domestic cricket, though, has been fortunate enough to have gone and represented India in Tests. The most unlucky ones which immediately spring to mind are Haryana's left-arm spinner Rajinder Goel
, who bagged 750 wickets at barely 18.58, including a mammoth 59 five-wicket hauls; Mumbai's run machine Amol Muzumdar
, who finished with 11,167 runs at 48.13 and hit 30 centuries; and former Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary
, who had his nearly moment in 2007, when a shoulder injury ruled him out of the ODIs on the tour of Bangladesh, only to sporadically get chances in limited-overs cricket much later, and never to have played a Test. But who knows, by the time the latest season is done, a few players might end up that much closer to the India cap?