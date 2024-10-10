Saransh Jain, pegging away in his quest for the India blue

This story was first published on ESPNcricinfo Hindi here.

After a superb Ranji Trophy debut in 2014, Saransh Jain , an offspinning allrounder, had flown to Australia with a club team from Madhya Pradesh to play a five-match series. Despite it being his first overseas tour, calls back home were short, with his family claiming to be "a little occupied". This bothered Jain but not too much, because of his focus was on the series at hand, one his team would go on to win 3-0.

After he returned home from that tour, though, Jain was shocked with what he saw. His father was lying on his bed, having undergone a surgery on his face. There was despair on everyone else's face. Jain sought answers but did not get a satisfactory one, till his father asked for a paper and a pen. "I am fine now, son," he wrote. "If you just play better, I will get well sooner." He had been diagnosed with cancer.

Jain still has that note from his father, the former Madhya Pradesh Ranji player Subodh Jain . And it is essentially the secret of Jain's success. That piece of paper pushed him in his journey to become a Ranji Trophy champion with Madhya Pradesh in 2021-22, and win the Lala Amarnath Award for the best allrounder in the Ranji Trophy in 2022-23. That season he scored 360 runs and picked up 35 wickets for MP. This earned him a call-up to the India A side to play England Lions, where he scored half-centuries in both innings of the only match he played.

Making the most of any given opportunity is Jain's USP. In MP's title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign in 2021-22, he played only three matches: the quarter-final semi-final and the final . He returned 13 wickets and also scored a half-century.

Knowing fully the demands of a sport that is evolving rapidly, Saransh Jain has worked a lot on his batting too • MPCA

"I performed well last season, but it is important that I perform well again and try to do something good whenever I get a chance," Jain says. "The only lesson I have learned in my career is to try to learn something new every day. Only then can something good happen in the future. I feel good with the way I have performed recently but I am not completely satisfied. I will get that satisfaction only after wearing the [India] blue jersey, for which I have to consistently work hard."

With the game always evolving, Jain, the offspinner, is aware of the importance of contributing with the bat. His recent scores show that.

"According to me, a good player should try to adapt to the circumstances," Jain says. "I am an offspinner, and my primary task to take wickets. But in our first meeting itself, [MP head coach] Chandrakant [Pandit ] sir told me that I should think like a bowler when I bowl and think like a batter and try to score as many runs as possible when I bat. This is the simple strategy that I follow.

bhaiya; I get inspired by him. I want to pursue my cricket with the same dedication as him." "I know how much I have to work on my batting being [primarily] an offspinner. That is important, but my first task is to take wickets. I often watch R Ashwin ; I get inspired by him. I want to pursue my cricket with the same dedication as him."

Pandit - who also won the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders last season - taking over as MP coach ahead of the 2019-20 season worked wonders for Jain. "Chandrakant sir coming to our team as the coach has been one of the best events in my life," Jain says. "Perhaps he taught me to believe in myself. His presence in the team inspires me a lot and I want to do something good with him this season. His presence in the team gives me a different kind of confidence."