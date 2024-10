Ranji Trophy: Kishan to captain Jharkhand in first two games

Kishan recently turned out for Rest of India against Mumbai in the Irani Cup, and scored 38 in his only innings. He didn't keep wicket, with Dhruv Jurel doing duty behind the stumps. It is likely to be the same with Jharkhand, where Kushagra is the designated wicketkeeper. Prior to the Irani Cup, Kishan had played two matches for India C in the Duleep Trophy, which marked his return to domestic first-class cricket after December 2022.