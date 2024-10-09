Ranji Trophy: Kishan to captain Jharkhand in first two games

"Ishan is an experienced player and he has international experience," chairman of Jharkhand's selection committee Subroto Das said. "We have picked a very young team. Saurabh Tiwary, Shahbaz Nadeem and Varun Aaron had all retired after last season so we had to rethink our strategy. Ishan is capable of leading this young side and we're confident of doing well this Ranji season."