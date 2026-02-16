Matches (11)
2nd semi final, Kalyani, February 15 - 19, 2026, Ranji Trophy
Bengal FlagBengal
(89.4 ov) 289/7
Jammu & Kashmir FlagJammu & Kashmir

Day 2 - Session 1: J + K chose to field.

Current RR: 3.22
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 80.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 40/3 (4.00)
Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 4:14 AM (15 mins ago)Published Feb 16, 2026, 3:36 AM

Ranji Trophy Live Score, Semi Final Day 2: Live - Padikkal 150 but Gharami falls on 146

By Himanshu Agrawal

Padikkal 150

A short delivery just outside off from Janmejay Joshi, and Devdutt Padikkal slashes it to deep point. He runs two, and raises 150. Karnataka 365 for 2 in 93 overs.
3
2
3

Gharami gone for 146

The Bengal batter falls to a misjudgement. J&K took the new ball, which is harder, and swings and bounces more than the old one. But Gharami decides to let go of a short-of-a-length ball on fifth stump from Auqib Nabi. It seams back in, though, and strikes him on his pad after he takes a stride out. Gharami reviews the out decision, and DRS confirms the ball would have hit the middle-and-off bail. Gharami walks back shaking his head and looking down, but he can be proud of yet another big knock. Bengal 269 for 6 in 85.4 overs.
1
1
1
1

Umpires want it quick

After 82 overs are done, Gharami, who's on 141, receives some treatment from the physio presumably after the new ball hit him on his knee off an inside edge. But the umpires feel it's taking taking longer than usual, and ask the Bengal physio to quicken up, indicating that he must now go. Bengal 260 for 5 in 82 overs.
1
1
1
1

Day 2 is here!

Action in Kalyani resumes at 9am local time. It's bright and sunny, and the pitch still looks good enough to bat on. Bengal's centurion Sudip Kumar Gharami now having new batter Habib Gandhi for company. J&K's Sunil Kumar completes the over in which he got Shahbaz Ahmed last evening. Gandhi blocks safely. Bengal 249 for 5 in 80 overs.
1
1
1
1
