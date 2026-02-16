Ranji Trophy Live Score, Semi Final Day 2: Live - Padikkal 150 but Gharami falls on 146

The Bengal batter falls to a misjudgement. J&K took the new ball, which is harder, and swings and bounces more than the old one. But Gharami decides to let go of a short-of-a-length ball on fifth stump from Auqib Nabi. It seams back in, though, and strikes him on his pad after he takes a stride out. Gharami reviews the out decision, and DRS confirms the ball would have hit the middle-and-off bail. Gharami walks back shaking his head and looking down, but he can be proud of yet another big knock. Bengal 269 for 6 in 85.4 overs.