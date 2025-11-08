Blog - MP, Vidarbha and J&K register convincing wins; Bengal bag bonus point

"The evening session seems to be Simarjeet's favourite time to strike. Yesterday, he took three wickets with the new ball in the final hour of play and today he repeated the magic by picking up two more wickets in the evening session to complete his second five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. The Delhi quick, whose career has been plagued by injuries, struggled again this morning and bowled only two overs in the opening hour, forcing Delhi to turn to their spinners. He even dropped a catch of J&K captain Paras Dogra, who later went on to score a hundred. But Simarjeet came back strong, determined to redeem himself. He first trapped Sahil Lotra lbw with a sharp inswinger, then had Auqib Nabi caught behind with his outswinger. Finally, he cleaned up Abid Ali to bring up his sixth wicket, bowling out J&K for 310 runs.