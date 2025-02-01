Matches (34)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Women's Ashes (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
BPL (2)
Nepal Tri (2)
WI 4-Day (4)
WI Women vs BAN Women (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Super Kings vs Super Giants, 29th Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Feb 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
JSK Win & Bat
DSG Win & Bat
JSK Win & Bowl
DSG Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Super Kings
L
L
W
L
W
Super Giants
L
NR
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JSK10 M • 256 Runs • 28.44 Avg • 136.89 SR
JSK9 M • 221 Runs • 31.57 Avg • 113.33 SR
DSG7 M • 211 Runs • 52.75 Avg • 119.88 SR
DSG10 M • 153 Runs • 21.86 Avg • 125.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JSK6 M • 10 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 12 SR
7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 14.25 SR
DSG9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 21.6 SR
DSG8 M • 10 Wkts • 7 Econ • 17.4 SR
Squad
JSK
DSG
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|1 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News
Started from the bottom now they're here - the MI Cape Town story
Bottom of the pile in 2023 and 2024, the franchise are gunning for silverware in 2025
Maharaj: Super Giants lost 'every powerplay whether batting or bowling'
Last year's losing finalists have been knocked out of the SA20 after just one win in nine games
Paarl Royals hit by Miller niggle; Ngidi absence concern for South Africa
David Miller says "right groin a little tight", while Marcus Stoinis also limps off for DSG
Paarl Royals in playoffs courtesy dominant spin unit, consistent home show
But Bjorn Fortuin warns against counting chickens "too early" after setbacks of the last two seasons