Super Kings vs Super Giants, 29th Match at Johannesburg, SA20, Feb 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match (D/N), Johannesburg, February 01, 2025, SA20
Joburg Super Kings FlagJoburg Super Kings
Durban's Super Giants FlagDurban's Super Giants
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:02
batters to watch(Recent stats)
F du Plessis
10 M • 256 Runs • 28.44 Avg • 136.89 SR
DP Conway
9 M • 221 Runs • 31.57 Avg • 113.33 SR
KS Williamson
7 M • 211 Runs • 52.75 Avg • 119.88 SR
PWA Mulder
10 M • 153 Runs • 21.86 Avg • 125.4 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GC Viljoen
6 M • 10 Wkts • 7.15 Econ • 12 SR
D Ferreira
7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 14.25 SR
KA Maharaj
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.53 Econ • 21.6 SR
Noor Ahmad
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7 Econ • 17.4 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
JSK
DSG
Player
Role
Faf du Plessis (c)
Middle order Batter
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Jonny Bairstow 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Doug Bracewell 
Bowler
Nandre Burger 
Bowler
Gerald Coetzee 
Bowler
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Beuran Hendricks 
Bowler
Imran Tahir 
Bowler
Evan Jones 
Batting Allrounder
JP King 
Allrounder
Wihan Lubbe 
Top order Batter
Sibonelo Makhanya 
Middle order Batter
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Tabraiz Shamsi 
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Hardus Viljoen 
Bowler
David Wiese 
Allrounder
Lizaad Williams 
Bowler
Match details
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days1 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR972280.139
MICT852262.205
JSK94419-0.150
SEC94519-0.526
PC824140.250
DSG9168-1.481
Full Table