MI Cape Town vs Eastern Cape, 25th Match at Cape Town, SA20, Jan 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (D/N), Cape Town, January 29, 2025, SA20
MI Cape Town FlagMI Cape Town
Sunrisers Eastern Cape FlagSunrisers Eastern Cape
Tomorrow
3:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HE van der Dussen
10 M • 349 Runs • 43.63 Avg • 129.73 SR
RD Rickelton
7 M • 326 Runs • 46.57 Avg • 179.12 SR
AK Markram
10 M • 315 Runs • 45 Avg • 140.62 SR
T Stubbs
10 M • 213 Runs • 42.6 Avg • 126.03 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GF Linde
8 M • 8 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 18 SR
K Rabada
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.04 Econ • 23.57 SR
M Jansen
10 M • 21 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 11 SR
OEG Baartman
9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.77 Econ • 11.71 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MICT
SEC
Player
Role
Rashid Khan (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Chris Benjamin 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Dewald Brevis 
Batting Allrounder
Connor Esterhuizen 
Top order Batter
Reeza Hendricks 
Opening Batter
Colin Ingram 
Top order Batter
Thomas Kaber 
Allrounder
George Linde 
Allrounder
Tristan Luus 
-
Dane Piedt 
Bowler
Delano Potgieter 
Middle order Batter
Kagiso Rabada 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nuwan Thushara 
Bowler
Rassie van der Dussen 
Top order Batter
Match details
Newlands, Cape Town
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days29 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
SA20 News

Paarl Royals hit by Miller niggle; Ngidi absence concern for South Africa

David Miller says "right groin a little tight", while Marcus Stoinis also limps off for DSG

Paarl Royals in playoffs courtesy dominant spin unit, consistent home show

But Bjorn Fortuin warns against counting chickens "too early" after setbacks of the last two seasons

SA20: Klusener wants someone to 'light the fire' and revive DSG's campaign

They have won just one in seven games and need three in three to qualify, but the head coach is confident

South Africa's rash of injured quicks hints at systemic issues for CSA

The imbalance of T20 and Test cricket could be creating workload issues for fast bowlers

Ryan Rickelton, the new showstopper at Newlands

Between the Test match 259 and his SA20 heroics for MI Cape Town, Ryan Rickelton evolved into the all-format player he always wanted to be

SA20

TeamMWLPTNRR
PR871280.274
MICT742211.837
SEC84419-0.143
JSK733150.225
PC7149-0.351
DSG9168-1.481
