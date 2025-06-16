McCreath and Cross lead Scotland to winning start in tri-series

Netherlands didn't carry that momentum into their chase of 161, though. While runs came at one end for a while, courtesy Michael Levitt's 30-ball 36, there was no stopping the fall of wickets at the other. At 93 for 9 in the 15th over, Netherlands were in danger of falling short of 100, but a tenth-wicket partnership of 28 between Dutt and Paul van Meekeren (20* off 11) ensured that didn't happen. It was the highest partnership of the innings, and, at 21 balls, the second-longest.