1st Match, Glasgow, June 15, 2025, Scotland T20 Tri-Series
Scotland FlagScotland
160/8
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
(18.1/20 ov, T:161) 121

Scotland won by 39 runs

40 (28)
finlay-mccreath
Report

McCreath and Cross lead Scotland to winning start in tri-series

They added 57 to help Scotland recover from 76 for 5, setting up a 39-run win over Netherlands

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Jun-2025 • 15 mins ago
Matthew Cross plays on the off side, Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Super Six, World Cup Qualifiers, Bulawayo, July 4, 2023

File photo - Matthew Cross added 57 with Finlay McCreath to help Scotland recover from 76 for 5  •  ICC via Getty Images

Scotland 160 for 8 (McCreath 40, Cross 33, Munsey 30, Dutt 3-19, Lion-Cachet 2-26) beat Netherlands 121 (Levitt 36, Sharif 2-13, Jarvis 2-14, Watt 2-28) by 39 runs
A 57-run sixth-wicket stand between debutant Finlay McCreath and Matthew Cross steered Scotland out of trouble and set them up for a winning start in the T20 tri-series. Aryan Dutt and Zach Lion-Cachet put Netherlands in a strong position early on, helping reduce the hosts to 76 for 5, but Scotland eventually recovered to win by 39 runs.
Sent in to bat, Scotland made a mixed start, with George Munsey powering his way to a 17-ball 30 amid a steady drip of wickets, with offspinners Dutt and Lion-Cachet striking twice each in the first 11 overs. McCreath (40 off 28 balls) and Cross (33 off 24), however, ensured they would get to a competitive total, though not a daunting one as Netherlands hit back by taking 3 for 27 off the last 20 balls of the innings.
Netherlands didn't carry that momentum into their chase of 161, though. While runs came at one end for a while, courtesy Michael Levitt's 30-ball 36, there was no stopping the fall of wickets at the other. At 93 for 9 in the 15th over, Netherlands were in danger of falling short of 100, but a tenth-wicket partnership of 28 between Dutt and Paul van Meekeren (20* off 11) ensured that didn't happen. It was the highest partnership of the innings, and, at 21 balls, the second-longest.
For Scotland, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt and Jack Jarvis took two wickets apiece, while Michael Leask conceded just 19 in his four overs while taking the wicket of Levitt.
Netherlands Innings
Player NameRB
M Levitt
caught3630
MP O'Dowd
bowled03
ZB Lion-Cachet
lbw53
SA Edwards
run out45
AT Nidamanuru
caught1616
NRJ Croes
lbw108
Saqib Zulfiqar
caught48
RE van der Merwe
caught12
K Klein
run out77
A Dutt
caught1117
PA van Meekeren
not out2011
Extras(lb 2, nb 1, w 4)
Total121(10 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
Scotland T20 Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
SCOT11021.950
NED1010-1.950
NEP-----
Full Table