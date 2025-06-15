Matches (21)
MLC (3)
WTC (1)
TNPL (3)
Vitality Blast Men (10)
Vitality Blast Women (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
WI Women vs SA Women (1)

Scotland vs Netherlands, 1st Match at Glasgow, Scotland T20 Tri-Series, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Glasgow, June 15, 2025, Scotland T20 Tri-Series
Scotland FlagScotland
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
NetherlandsNetherlands
------
ScotlandScotland
------
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HG Munsey
9 M • 280 Runs • 35 Avg • 149.73 SR
B McMullen
7 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 153.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MRJ Watt
9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 19.7 SR
SM Sharif
4 M • 4 Wkts • 9.56 Econ • 20.25 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SCOT
NED
Player
Role
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jasper Davidson 
Bowler
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Mackenzie Jones 
Allrounder
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Gavin Main 
Bowler
Christopher McBride 
Top order Batter
Finlay McCreath 
Middle order Batter
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Liam Naylor 
Allrounder
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Match details
Titwood, Glasgow
Series
Season2025
Match numberT20I no. 3238
Match days15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)
