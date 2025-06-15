Matches (21)
Scotland vs Netherlands, 1st Match at Glasgow, Scotland T20 Tri-Series, Jun 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Glasgow, June 15, 2025, Scotland T20 Tri-Series
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scotland
W
L
L
L
L
Netherlands
L
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 02:32
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT9 M • 280 Runs • 35 Avg • 149.73 SR
SCOT7 M • 274 Runs • 54.8 Avg • 153.93 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT9 M • 10 Wkts • 8.13 Econ • 19.7 SR
SCOT4 M • 4 Wkts • 9.56 Econ • 20.25 SR
Squad
SCOT
NED
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Titwood, Glasgow
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|T20I no. 3238
|Match days
|15 June 2025 - day (20-over match)