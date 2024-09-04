Fraser-McGurk debuts, Ellis injured as Australia bowl first

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against Scotland

Jake Fraser-McGurk has been handed his T20I debut as Australia begin life after David Warner but Nathan Ellis , their most senior pace bowler on the tour, has been ruled out of the opening match against Scotland as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Scotland have handed out two new T20I caps with Charlie Cassell , who took a world record 7 for 21 in his first ODI, and Jasper Davidson named in the XI. Michael Jones played in the T20 Blast quarter-final for Durham against Surrey yesterday and will miss the opening match of the series.

Mitchell Marsh won the toss and bowled in what were expected to be high-scoring conditions with an inexperienced pace attack at his disposal. Riley Meredith will play his first T20I since 2021 after he replaced Josh Hazlewood for this leg of the tour.

"It's a really exciting week for everyone in Scottish cricket," captain Richie Berrington said, while adding that he, too, would have bowled first.

Meanwhile, Ellis was recovering from a left hamstring tendon injury he sustained in the Hundred. "Medical staff will continue to review his availability based on his progress through each stage of rehabilitation," Cricket Australia said.

Josh Inglis has replaced Matthew Wade as the T20I keeper and was listed to bat at No. 4 with Cameron Green coming in as a finisher at No. 7. It meant that Cooper Connolly would have to wait for his debut.

Australia 1 Travis Head, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Cameron Green, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Riley Meredith