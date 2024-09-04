Matches (9)
1st T20I, Edinburgh, September 04, 2024, Australia tour of Scotland
Scotland FlagScotland
(18.2/20 ov) 141/8
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.Stats view

Fraser-McGurk debuts, Ellis injured as Australia bowl first

Scotland have handed T20I debuts to pace bowlers Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson

Andrew McGlashan
04-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Mitchell Marsh and Richie Berrington ahead of the T20I series, Edinburgh, September 3, 2024

Mitchell Marsh and Richie Berrington ahead of the T20I series  •  Cricket Scotland

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against Scotland
Jake Fraser-McGurk has been handed his T20I debut as Australia begin life after David Warner but Nathan Ellis, their most senior pace bowler on the tour, has been ruled out of the opening match against Scotland as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.
Scotland have handed out two new T20I caps with Charlie Cassell, who took a world record 7 for 21 in his first ODI, and Jasper Davidson named in the XI. Michael Jones played in the T20 Blast quarter-final for Durham against Surrey yesterday and will miss the opening match of the series.
Mitchell Marsh won the toss and bowled in what were expected to be high-scoring conditions with an inexperienced pace attack at his disposal. Riley Meredith will play his first T20I since 2021 after he replaced Josh Hazlewood for this leg of the tour.
"It's a really exciting week for everyone in Scottish cricket," captain Richie Berrington said, while adding that he, too, would have bowled first.
Meanwhile, Ellis was recovering from a left hamstring tendon injury he sustained in the Hundred. "Medical staff will continue to review his availability based on his progress through each stage of rehabilitation," Cricket Australia said.
Josh Inglis has replaced Matthew Wade as the T20I keeper and was listed to bat at No. 4 with Cameron Green coming in as a finisher at No. 7. It meant that Cooper Connolly would have to wait for his debut.
Australia 1 Travis Head, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Cameron Green, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Riley Meredith
Scotland 1 George Munsey, 2 Oli Hairs, 3 Brandon McCullen, 4 Richie Berrington (capt), 5 Matthew Cross, 6 Michael Leask, 7 Mark Watt, 8 Jack Jarvis, 9 Charlie Cassell, 10 Jasper Davidson, 11 Brad Wheal.
Scotland Innings
Player NameRB
HG Munsey
caught2816
OJ Hairs
caught66
B McMullen
caught1915
RD Berrington
caught2320
MH Cross
caught2721
MA Leask
lbw710
MRJ Watt
caught1613
J Jarvis
caught108
C Cassell
not out01
Extras(lb 2, w 3)
Total141(8 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>