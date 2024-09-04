Matches (3)
Scotland vs Australia, 1st T20I at Edinburgh, SCO vs AUS, Sep 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I, Edinburgh, September 04, 2024, Australia tour of Scotland
Scotland FlagScotland
Australia FlagAustralia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HG Munsey
9 M • 330 Runs • 41.25 Avg • 145.37 SR
MH Cross
9 M • 178 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 121.08 SR
TM Head
10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 156.57 SR
MR Marsh
9 M • 223 Runs • 31.86 Avg • 129.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MRJ Watt
8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 16.45 SR
BJ Currie
6 M • 9 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 15.33 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 12.33 SR
MP Stoinis
6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.88 Econ • 10.2 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
SCOT
AUS
PLAYER
ROLE
Richie Berrington (c)
Top order Batter
Charlie Cassell 
Bowler
Matthew Cross 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brad Currie 
Bowler
Jasper Davidson 
-
Chris Greaves 
Bowler
Ollie Hairs 
Opening Batter
Jack Jarvis 
Bowler
Michael Jones 
Top order Batter
Michael Leask 
Allrounder
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
George Munsey 
Opening Batter
Safyaan Sharif 
Bowler
Chris Sole 
Bowler
Charlie Tear 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Brad Wheal 
Bowler
Match details
Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
Match days04 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Scotland vs Australia News

Connolly's love of the 'big moments' puts him on the fast track

His career is still just a few matches old, but Cooper Connolly has already shown a love for the big occasion, and appears to thrive in pressure situations

Hazlewood out of Scotland T20Is with calf strain

Riley Meredith has been called up for the three-match series after Hazlewood suffered a minor calf strain

Spencer Johnson ruled out of UK tour, Sean Abbott called up

The left-arm quick picked up a side strain playing in the Hundred so will miss the chance to add to his T20I caps

Scotland call up Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson for Australia T20Is

All 15 players who played the men's T20 World Cup in June are in the Scotland squad, to be led by Richie Berrington

Cricket Scotland chief exec: 'I'm determined to find a way through this for everyone'

Trudy Lindblade on the challenges of steering the Scottish game in face of racism and misogyny crises

