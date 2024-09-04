Matches (3)
Scotland vs Australia, 1st T20I at Edinburgh, SCO vs AUS, Sep 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
SCOT Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
SCOT Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scotland
L
NR
W
W
L
Australia
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:41
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT9 M • 330 Runs • 41.25 Avg • 145.37 SR
SCOT9 M • 178 Runs • 29.67 Avg • 121.08 SR
AUS10 M • 357 Runs • 39.67 Avg • 156.57 SR
AUS9 M • 223 Runs • 31.86 Avg • 129.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SCOT8 M • 11 Wkts • 6.56 Econ • 16.45 SR
SCOT6 M • 9 Wkts • 4.91 Econ • 15.33 SR
AUS10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.65 Econ • 12.33 SR
AUS6 M • 10 Wkts • 8.88 Econ • 10.2 SR
Head to headLAST 1 MATCH
SQUAD
SCOT
AUS
PLAYER
ROLE
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Grange Cricket Club Ground, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-15.30, Interval 15.30-15.50, Second Session 15.50-17.20
|Match days
|04 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Scotland vs Australia News
Connolly's love of the 'big moments' puts him on the fast track
His career is still just a few matches old, but Cooper Connolly has already shown a love for the big occasion, and appears to thrive in pressure situations
Hazlewood out of Scotland T20Is with calf strain
Riley Meredith has been called up for the three-match series after Hazlewood suffered a minor calf strain
Spencer Johnson ruled out of UK tour, Sean Abbott called up
The left-arm quick picked up a side strain playing in the Hundred so will miss the chance to add to his T20I caps
Scotland call up Charlie Cassell and Jasper Davidson for Australia T20Is
All 15 players who played the men's T20 World Cup in June are in the Scotland squad, to be led by Richie Berrington