Stats - Head and Marsh set new standards with boundary barrage
All the big numbers from Australia's breathtaking chase against Scotland in Edinburgh
62 Balls remaining when Australia achieved their target of 155 against Scotland. This is the biggest win margin by balls in successful 150-plus chases in men's T20Is. The previous-biggest margin was 43 balls, when Romania chased down 158 in 12.5 overs against Greece in 2021.
Australia's 62-ball win is also the joint-biggest in a 150-plus chase in all men's T20s, equaling Sunrisers Hyderabad's win against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this year while chasing 166.
The 155-run chase by Australia is also the highest to be achieved inside ten overs in men's T20Is. Only two teams have successfully chased higher targets in ten or fewer overs in all men's T20s.
113 for 1 Australia's total in the powerplay, the second-highest by any team in men's T20Is where ball-by-ball data is available. The highest is Romania's 116 for 0 in only 5.4 overs against Serbia in 2021.
73* Travis Head's score in the powerplay is the highest by any batter in men's T20Is where ball-by-ball data is available. The previous highest was 67* by Paul Stirling against West Indies in 2020.
16 Boundaries struck by Head during the powerplay, the most by a batter in men's T20Is. He went past Colin Munro's 14 boundaries against West Indies in 2018.
97.5 Percentage of Head's runs scored in boundaries (78 runs out of 80, with 12 fours and 5 sixes). It is the second-highest percentage of runs scored through boundaries in a 50-plus score in men's T20Is. The highest is 98.04% by Mirza Ahsan, whose 51* for Austria against Luxembourg in 2019 included 50 boundary runs.
24 Boundaries hit by Australia in the powerplay, including 14 in a row off the last 2.2 overs. These are the most boundaries hit by a team in a powerplay in men's T20Is, surpassing the 21 by Romania against Serbia in 2021.
The 24 boundary hits by Australia are also joint-most in men's T20s, equalling Sunrisers Hyderabad's feat against Delhi Capitals earlier this year.
19.94 Run rate of the 113-run partnership between Head and Mitchell Marsh for the second wicket, which came in only 5.4 overs. It is the second-highest run-rate for a century stand in men's T20Is, behind the 20.47 by Ramesh Satheesan and Taranjeet Singh, who put on an unbeaten 116 for the first wicket for Romania against Serbia in 5.4 overs.
17 Balls Head needed for his fifty, the joint-fastest for Australia in men's T20Is. Marcus Stoinis scored a 17-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo