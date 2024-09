Stats - Head and Marsh set new standards with boundary barrage

Run rate of the 113-run partnership between Head and Mitchell Marsh for the second wicket, which came in only 5.4 overs. It is the second-highest run-rate for a century stand in men's T20Is, behind the 20.47 by Ramesh Satheesan and Taranjeet Singh, who put on an unbeaten 116 for the first wicket for Romania against Serbia in 5.4 overs.