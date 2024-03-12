Tremain, Davies give New South Wales control despite Bartlett's all-round show

Debutant Callum Vidler impressed with two wickets after Xavier Bartlett's career-best 70 had boosted the home side

Ollie Davies took New South Wales into the lead • Getty Images

New South Wales 222 for 5 (Davies 79*, Konstas 57) lead Queensland 144 (Bartlett 70, Tremain 6-20) by 78 runs

Chris Tremain starred with the ball as NSW took control of their clash with Queensland on day two, but a late charge into the Sheffield Shield final still appears unlikely.

After rain washed out all but 12 overs on day one, veteran quick Tremain devastated the hosts who managed a paltry 144 at Allan Border Field in their first innings.

NSW were 222 for 5 in reply at stumps. Jack Edwards and Ollie Davies were unbeaten at the crease, with the latter hitting his stride late in the day to give NSW a 78-run lead.

Tremain set chaos in motion on the opening day to ensure Queensland would start at 14 for 2 on day two and he struck again early on Tuesday when Bryce Street picked out Jack Nisbet at midwicket.

Paceman Xavier Bartlett produced the best batting performance of his career in the brightest spot of Queensland's innings.

His knock off 75 deliveries amounted to twice his previous first-class high-score of 32, and twice the score of the next-most prolific Queenslander, Max Bryant (33).

But Bartlett too fell victim to a rampant Tremain, who had ripped through the tail and ended Queensland's innings by enticing the quick into hitting to Dan Hughes at midwicket.

Callum Vidler struck in his opening over of first-class cricket • Getty Images

In reply, Bartlett struck first ball to remove Blake Nikitaras but Sam Konstas stroked his way to a maiden first-class half-century before being trapped lbw by a turning Mitch Swepson delivery. Swepson then claimed Moises Henriques first ball although the NSW captain did not seem thrilled with the decision.

Davies passed Konstas as NSW's top-scorer by edging Bartlett past first slip for four and proceeding into the 60s as long shadows fell over the pitch.

Earlier, debutant Callum Vidler , who was a star of Australia's Under-19 World Cup, claimed a maiden first-class wicket in his opening over when Hughes clashed to slip. He later had Matthew Gilkes dismissed in similar fashion.

NSW came into their final game of the regular season as a mathematical chance to make next week's season final, provided they win and pick up bonus points along the way.

Bowling Queensland out in 49 overs and charging to 222 for 5 has earned them 1.22 bonus points already. But Western Australia's clash with Victoria is nevertheless threatening their chances of reaching the decider.