Matches (7)
Ranji Trophy (1)
NZ v AUS (1)
WPL (1)
Scotland in United Arab Emirates (1)
PSL 2024 (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
Stumps • Starts 12:00 AM
30th Match, Brisbane, March 11 - 14, 2024, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext

Day 1 - NSW chose to field.

Current RR: 1.16
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 12/2 (1.20)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Rain dampens New South Wales' already slim hopes

Chris Tremain struck twice but only 12 overs were possible on the opening day

AAP
11-Mar-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Chris Tremain made two early inroads&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Chris Tremain made two early inroads  •  Getty Images

Queensland 14 for 2 vs New South Wales
Brisbane's rain is threatening to wash out New South Wales' already unlikely push to reach the Sheffield Shield final.
To lock up second place on the ladder and a spot in next week's decider, the fourth-placed Blues must convincingly beat Queensland and pick up bonus points along the way.
They also need Western Australia to draw with Victoria in Melbourne this week - ideally without scoring many of their own bonus points.
But inclement weather at Allan Border Field meant only 12 overs were bowled on Monday in a blow to the visitor's hopes of securing a result.
Quick Chris Tremain was the pick of the bowlers for NSW, who won the toss and put the hosts in to bat. Tremain consigned the last-placed Queensland to 3 for 2 when opener Angus Lovell edged to the slips and then Jack Clayton fell lbw on the next ball. Both went without scoring.
More than six hours were lost to rain, with play resuming for fewer than two overs between a pair of lengthy delays.
Chris TremainQueenslandNew South WalesAustraliaQueensland vs NSWSheffield Shield

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Queensland Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BE Street
not out432
ACI Lovell
caught014
J Clayton
lbw01
M Bryant
not out1025
Total14(2 wkts; 12 ovs)
<1 / 2>
Sheffield Shield
TEAMMWLDPT
TAS951346.36
WA942340.49
VIC943237.94
NSW933334.15
SOA926125.78
QLD925224.84
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved