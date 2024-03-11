Rain dampens New South Wales' already slim hopes

Chris Tremain struck twice but only 12 overs were possible on the opening day

Queensland 14 for 2 vs New South Wales

Brisbane's rain is threatening to wash out New South Wales' already unlikely push to reach the Sheffield Shield final.

To lock up second place on the ladder and a spot in next week's decider, the fourth-placed Blues must convincingly beat Queensland and pick up bonus points along the way.

They also need Western Australia to draw with Victoria in Melbourne this week - ideally without scoring many of their own bonus points.

But inclement weather at Allan Border Field meant only 12 overs were bowled on Monday in a blow to the visitor's hopes of securing a result.

Quick Chris Tremain was the pick of the bowlers for NSW, who won the toss and put the hosts in to bat. Tremain consigned the last-placed Queensland to 3 for 2 when opener Angus Lovell edged to the slips and then Jack Clayton fell lbw on the next ball. Both went without scoring.