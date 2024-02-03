McDermott's resurgent century lifts Queensland out of trouble

Billy Stanlake and Gabe Bell took eight wickets between them for the tournament leaders

Tasmania 33 for 0 trail Queensland 282 (McDermott 146*, Bell 4-40, Stanlake 4-50) by 249 runs

A brilliant unbeaten century from Ben McDermott steered Queensland out of trouble to give them a fighting chance in their Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania.

Playing against his former state, McDermott smashed 146 not out after coming to the crease with the Queensland reeling at 24 for 3 on day one at the Gabba.

The 29-year-old's third first-class century pushed Queensland to 282, a competitive total considering their start after they elected to bat first. His previous hundred came for Australia A against India before the 2020-21 Test series.

At 110 for 5, McDermott put on a crucial 100-run stand with tireless bowling allrounder Michael Neser to rebuild the innings against the ladder-leading Tasmania.

McDermott, who hit 17 fours and three sixes, hung in with the tail and was there at the end when legspinner Mitchell Swepson was dismissed by Billy Stanlake

Former Queensland quick Stanlake, playing his first first-class match since May 2021 and first Sheffield Shield match since February 2020, had a good day on his former home ground, finishing with 4 for 50.

He had reserve Test batter Matt Renshaw brilliantly caught at backward square leg, broke the century stand by having Neser caught behind and helped run through the lower order.

Fellow quick Gabe Bell was also impressive with 4 for 40. He had debutant opener Angus Lovell lbw for a duck.