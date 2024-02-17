Carey finds timely form but late collapse leaves Queensland chase of 206

A stand of 119 between Carey and Jake Lehmann put South Australia on top but the visitors fought back

Alex Carey sweeps on his way to a brisk 90 • Getty Images

South Australia 132 and 232 (Carey 90, Lehmann 58, Steketee 3-39, Neser 3-51) lead Queensland 159 (McAndrew 3-25, Doggett 3-41, Buckingham 3-58) by 205 runs

Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored 90 as he helped South Australia earn a 205-run lead in their Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland.

After a chaotic opening day at the Adelaide Oval when 17 wickets fell, the Redbacks were able to halt the carnage and force their way in front of the Bulls on Saturday.

South Australia lost six wickets in the final session but the 119-run stand between Carey and captain Jake Lehmann could still prove to be matchwinning.

They lost 5 for 18 after Carey was dismissed 10 runs short of his seventh first-class century - scooping into the hands of Jimmy Peirson - to keep Queensland in the contest.

South Australia were out for 232 in their second innings, setting the bottom-of-the-table Queensland a chase of 206.

Alex Carey tries to get inventive, but is caught behind 10 short of a century!#SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/l9rzptPjMV — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 17, 2024

Carey's knock off 116 balls, coming after he made 49 of the South Australia's 132 in their first innings, was timely ahead of Australia's upcoming Test tour of New Zealand.

The 32-year-old has been below his best with the bat since the infamous stumping of Jonny Bairstow during last year's Ashes and Australia will be hoping Carey returns to his best against the Black Caps.

The Redbacks' second innings ended seven minutes before stumps were due to be called, with Nathan McAndrew blasting an unbeaten 24 to push the lead over the 200 mark.

Queensland bowling allrounder Michael Neser , who has been recalled to the Australian Test squad for the New Zealand tour, took 3 for 51 to finish with five wickets for the match.

Young South Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been touted as a future Test player by the likes of Ricky Ponting, was out for 1 after being dismissed for a fourth-ball duck in the first innings.