Peirson, Wildermuth tons give Queensland a pulse

South Australia 66 for 2 (Sangha 24*, Labuschagne 1-12) & 614 for 7 dec lead Queensland 370 (Peirson 128, Wildermuth 104, Neser 68, McAndrew 3-68) by 310 runs

Centuries to Jimmy Peirson and Jack Wildermuth have given Queensland a strengthening pulse as they aim to return to Adelaide for the Sheffield Shield final.

Looking shot at stumps on day two, Queensland have batted themselves back into the complicated equation that will decide who plays top side South Australia in the final.

By reaching 330 inside 100 overs in their first innings on Monday, Queensland picked up vital batting bonus points against SA at Karen Rolton Oval.

Assuming their match ends on Tuesday with a tame draw, Queensland will return to play SA in the final at the same venue - provided neither New South Wales somehow beat Tasmania or Western Australia produces a miracle chase against Victoria.

Queensland started the last round in second place, but SA's imposing 614 for 7 declared set the agenda and then the visitors crashed to 110 for 5 by the end of day two.

Peirson combined with Michael Neser , who made a vital 68, to stop the rot in Monday's morning session, putting on 109 for the sixth wicket.

Then Wildermuth cut loose, belting 104 from only 90 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes, as he and Peirson racked up 151 in their seventh-wicket stand.

Most importantly, Peirson and Wildermuth took the score to 356 after 100 overs to secure 1.56 batting bonus points, which made up for only securing 0.4 bowling bonus points in the first innings.

Wildermuth and then Peirson were dismissed after their jobs done. Peirson played an outstanding knock, top-scoring with 128 in 281 balls with nine fours and a six.

Queensland were dismissed for 370 and predictably, South Australia batted again given a result is unlikely.

Neser was rested for the remainder of Monday's play, clearly with an eye to the final, as Queensland nervously monitored scores from the WACA and Bellerive.