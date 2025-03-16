Carey, Lehmann, McAndrew shatter Queensland's finals hopes

Queensland 110 for 5 (McAndrew 3-36) trail South Australia 614 for 7 dec (McInerney 142, Lehmann 130*, Carey 104, Sangha 67) by 504 runs

Sheffield Shield leaders South Australia have shattered Queensland's hopes of making the final, driving home their advantage at Karen Rolton Oval.

After centuries to Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey and Jake Lehmann , the home side declared on Sunday at an imposing 614 for 7. Opening bowler Nathan McAndrew then tore through the Queensland top order to leave the visitors in tatters at 13 for 3.

Henry Thornton claimed the key wicket of Test No.3 Marnus Labuschagne to compound the Bulls' problems and at stumps on day two they were in deep trouble at 110 for 5.

Queensland started the last round in second place, but New South Wales, Western Australia and Victoria have the same number of wins and less than five points separate the four teams on the ladder. Barring a miracle over the next two days, Queensland appear out of title contention.

SA resumed on Sunday at a healthy 359 for 4, with Carey and Lehmann at the crease. Carey posted his third Shield ton of the summer and Lehmann scored his second in as many innings to pile the pain onto Queensland.

When Carey was dismissed for 104 from 100 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes, he and Lehmann had put on 175 for the fifth wicket. Carey would have been frustrated to fall to Labuschagne's medium pace, chipping a catch to mid-off.

Lehmann finished on 130 not out off 182 deliveries, with 14 fours, after combining with Ben Manenti (49) and McAndrew (41) to further bolster SA's imposing first innings total.

Already in dire straits, Queensland had the worst possible start to their innings when McAndrew trapped openers Lachie Hearne and Matt Renshaw lbw in his first over. He also removed Jake Clayton the same way from around the wicket to end the day with 3 for 36.

With Labuschagne at the crease, Queensland still had faint hope of a counterattack. But Thornton (2-32) had him caught by Manenti at second slip for 23, before removing Ben McDermott (35) through a skied pull shot that was pouched by Carey.