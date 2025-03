Sangha makes ton, Queensland secure draw in possible Shield final preview

South Australia 252 for 5 (Sangha 103*, Carey 56, Labuschagne 2-34) & 614 for 7 dec drew with Queensland 370 (Peirson 128, Wildermuth 104, Neser 68, McAndrew 3-68, Pope 3-84, Thornton 3-90)

Queensland face a nervous wait to see whether they will make the Sheffield Shield final after drawing with South Australia in a possible preview of the decider.

By the afternoon of day four, it became clear neither side had a realistic chance of victory, leaving South Australia captain Nathan McSweeney and stand-in Queensland skipper Marnus Labuschagne to shake hands shortly after Jason Sangha posted his second century of the season.

Having reached 614 for 7 declared in their first innings, South Australia finished at 252 for 5 in their second dig after bowling Queensland out for 370, but ran out of time to enter their home final in winning form.

Having secured the draw they needed to remain in contention, the second-placed Bulls must now hope New South Wales are unable to chase down a lofty 529 for victory set by Tasmania at the end of day three.

Queensland are also relying on Western Australia not winning and snatching their spot, with WA needing 382 runs for victory when their second innings at the crease began on day four.

Unless either of WA or NSW win against the odds, Queensland will be back at Karen Rolton Oval next week to face South Australia again.

After resuming at 66 for 2 in their second innings on day four, South Australia put on 186 runs for the loss of three wickets. Sangha brought up a fifth first-class century with an unbeaten 103, reaching triple figures by driving Mitch Swepson over the long-off boundary.

It was one of four sixes for the former Sydney Thunder captain, who had slog swept former Test spinner Swepson over long on earlier in the match.

Sangha's feats came as high-profile teammates fell around him on day four. After snaring centurion Conor McInerney and Alex Carey in the first innings and Henry Hunt on the third evening with his part-time medium pace, Labuschagne (2-34) trapped close friend McSweeney for 27 to finish as the match's unlikely leading wicket-taker, posting match figures of 4 for 107.

Carey continued his impressive summer with the bat, bringing up his half-century before driving another part-timer in Matt Renshaw to Ben McDermott at cover.