South Aust vs Queensland, 28th Match at Adelaide, Sheffield Shield, Mar 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
28th Match, Adelaide, March 15 - 18, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
South Aust
D
W
W
W
W
Queensland
L
W
W
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SOA9 M • 633 Runs • 35.17 Avg • 41.69 SR
5 M • 519 Runs • 57.67 Avg • 44.39 SR
QLD9 M • 598 Runs • 42.71 Avg • 49.46 SR
QLD10 M • 551 Runs • 39.36 Avg • 55.88 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SOA7 M • 40 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 35.22 SR
SOA7 M • 29 Wkts • 3.47 Econ • 45.65 SR
QLD9 M • 29 Wkts • 3.38 Econ • 62 SR
QLD5 M • 28 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 38.75 SR
Squad
SOA
QLD
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
