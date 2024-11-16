Matches (36)
Stumps • Starts 11:30 PM
11th Match, Melbourne, November 15 - 18, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
(16 ov) 167 & 34/1
Victoria FlagVictoria
373

Day 2 - West Aust trail by 172 runs.

Current RR: 2.12
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 16/1 (1.60)
Bancroft fails again as Victoria get into strong position against WA

Western Australia, the three-time reigning champions, haven't lost a game this season so far

AAP
16-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Xavier Crone struck a quick half-century, Victoria vs Western Australia, Sheffield Shield, 2nd day, Melbourne, November 16, 2024

Xavier Crone struck a quick half-century  •  Getty Images

Stumps Western Australia 167 and 34 for 1 (Fanning 13*, Goodwin 10*, O'Neill 1-12) trail Victoria 373 (Rogers 76, Crone 62*, Handscomb 56, Paris 3-44, Gannon 3-59, Rocchiccioli 3-115) by 172 runs
Lower-order resistance helped Victoria claim a 206-run first-innings lead in their Sheffield Shield clash with three-time reigning champions Western Australia.
After being skittled for 167, WA appeared to be containing Victoria at the Junction Oval when the hosts were 207 for 6 on Saturday. But No. 9 Xavier Crone hit an unbeaten 62 from 65 balls, smashing three sixes to help Victoria reach 373.
Fellow lower-order batters Fergus O'Neill (44) and Sam Elliott (26) also chipped in to make WA's bowlers toil in hot conditions for most of the day.
Opening bowlers Joel Paris (3 for 44) and Cameron Gannon (3 for 59) as well as spinner Corey Rocchiccioli (3 for 115) took all but one of WA's wickets.
WA had to bat for the last hour before stumps on Saturday, reaching 33 for 1 with Sam Fanning and Jayden Goodwin at the crease. Opener Cameron Bancroft, who has endured an unfortunate form slump after dominating the Shield for the past two seasons, struggled again. After recently being overlooked for a call-up to the Test team for the first time since the 2019 Ashes, Bancroft fell to O'Neill for 11. In the first innings on Friday, Bancroft could only manage 12, also losing his wicket to O'Neill.
Victoria have set themselves up nicely to become the first team to beat WA in the Shield this season. WA are aiming to claim a fourth straight title, and were undefeated after three matches before they headed to Melbourne.
West Aust Innings
Player NameRB
CT Bancroft
bowled1124
S Fanning
not out1353
J Goodwin
not out1019
Total34(1 wkt; 16 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
WA320119.25
SOA421119.24
NSW411214.33
VIC311111.94
QLD30127.44
TAS30216
Full Table