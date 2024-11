Bancroft fails again as Victoria get into strong position against WA

WA had to bat for the last hour before stumps on Saturday, reaching 33 for 1 with Sam Fanning and Jayden Goodwin at the crease. Opener Cameron Bancroft , who has endured an unfortunate form slump after dominating the Shield for the past two seasons, struggled again. After recently being overlooked for a call-up to the Test team for the first time since the 2019 Ashes, Bancroft fell to O'Neill for 11. In the first innings on Friday, Bancroft could only manage 12, also losing his wicket to O'Neill.